Loyalist receives Mitacs Accelerate funding awards for cannabis extracts research

Loyalist College's Centre for Natural Products and Medical Cannabis has received two Mitacs Accelerate funding awards totalling $30,000 to support an applied research project with MediPharm Labs, a Canadian company focused on producing high-quality cannabis extracts and cannabis derivatives for Canadian and international markets. Two Loyalist College students, Sultan Al Sultan and Nolan Baker, have been selected for two six-month internships to support MediPharm Labs with this new applied research initiative. "With Mitacs Accelerate funding, Loyalist College can strategically support MediPharm Labs in its mission to bring safe and reliable cannabis products to market," said Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, Loyalist President and CEO. "We know data and analytical testing drive innovation and what better way to facilitate a project of this scope than by investing in our exceptional community of learners. By finding solutions to complex sector challenges, our students, faculty and lab technicians play a central role in research advancement. We are grateful for Mitacs' continued support and look forward to collaborating with MediPharm Labs to provide our students with extraordinary work-integrated learning experiences."

Article content The project aims to provide a better understanding of the stability of active cannabis ingredients, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), which experience degradation when exposed to light, heat and/or oxygen, in relation to real use exposure and storage conditions. “We are pleased to be working with Loyalist College’s Applied Research and Innovation Office. This Mitacs co-funded initiative will help MediPharm Labs to better understand potential degradation pathways to assist in both our Stability Program’s choice of stability indicating assays as well as in formulation development and packaging design to maximize stability,” said Keith Strchan, President and Interim CEO, MediPharm Labs. “Student researchers involved in the study will also have an opportunity to understand the regulations and guidances, such as ICH Q1A and Q1B, which form the basis of the rigorous quality systems around pharmaceutical development.” Cannabis products are part of an emerging market and there is a need for reliable data to determine the stability of cannabis extracts, oils, edibles and topicals. By establishing reliable expiry dating and optimal storage methods, consumers can be assured product efficacy is accurately represented on label claims. Loyalist College and MediPharm Labs have been collaborating on applied research projects since 2019. Their four-year strategic alliance supports education, training, development and applied research projects in collaboration with the College’s Cannabis Applied Science post-graduate program.

Article content “Ensuring a safe consumer experience is one of the most important aspects of cannabis product development. We are excited to be a part of this project, contributing to consumer needs while strengthening our research skills,” said Sultan Al Sultan, Loyalist Biotechnology-Advanced student. “It is gratifying to apply our academic learning to a real-life industry project. I am thankful to Mitacs, MediPharm Labs and Loyalist College for the opportunity to enhance the quality and safety of cannabis products,” said Nolan Baker, Chemical Engineering Technology student at Loyalist. To learn more about Loyalist College’s Centre for Natural Products and Medical Cannabis and the College’s Applied Research and Innovation Office, visit loyalistappliedresearch.com.

