Article content What a difference a decade makes. Ten years after naming Belleville as one of Canada’s most dangerous cities due to the highest number of break-ins in the country per capita, Maclean’s magazine has suddenly become enamoured with our city of 55,900 nestled along the Bay of Quinte. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Maclean’s ranks Belleville fourth best city to live in Canada Back to video The magazine has deemed Belleville the fourth “best place to live in the country” out of a list of 25 top cities as part of its ranking of 415 communities in Canada. Maclean’s used a detailed methodology using nine categories to score for livability with Belleville scoring high on all fronts. The magazine said the city scored high for a two per cent property tax as a percentage of average income, 117 days of weather above 20C, a crime-severity index score of 84 over five years, having 92 doctors’ offices per 100,000 residents and the ability of 15 householders to work on a quality single internet connection. Another large factor in ranking Belleville fourth in the country — trailing Halifax which ranked first, Fredericton second, and St. Thomas third — was the trend of people working from home due to closed workplaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article content The ability to work remotely has seen an exodus of people from cities like Toronto to smaller cities such as Belleville where the cost of living is less expensive and quality of life is higher in general. “Our revamped ranking assumes remote work is here to stay, asking where people should move if they’re not tied to an office and a commute. We eliminated categories addressing the local economy, since remote workers won’t have to look for a nearby job and added a category assessing internet quality,” the magazine reported Thursday. Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk said the city welcomed the high ranking and suggested the recognition comes after many years of the municipality, police and community working to improve quality of life. Recognizing naysayers will forever admonish Belleville for lacking an array of big-city amenities, the mayor lauded city police for working to reduce the crime rate over the years to make the municipality safer for working families. “In the last five years, we have worked really hard. The last three chiefs of police Cory MacKay, Ron Gignac and Mike Callaghan worked really hard to make us one of the safest cities in the country. We’re seeing the progress of that,” Panciuk told The Intelligencer Friday. “Eighty four was our crime severity index, you have to understand we are a Highway 401 corridor city, so we end up having higher statistics because of that.” The mayor said Belleville was also ranked high because it measures up to scrutiny on many livability standards.

Article content Panciuk said, “you know, it’s a great place to live and this report just validates that for us.” For example, “the three top categories Belleville scored well on were internet access, health and amenities. There were nine categories.” “Internet access doesn’t mean everyone in Belleville has great access but for those that do, it allows them to work from home and allows businesses to do their job,” the mayor said. “Health is a result of successive councils that have been in the doctor recruitment process. We have 92 doctors’ offices per 100,000 residents which is really good. It’s not as bad as elsewhere. When we compare ourselves to the 415 other communities in Canada, we’re number four which is a pretty good spot to be.” “And our best is still in front of us,” he said. For more details on the Maclean’s 2021 Best Communities to Live list, log on to : https://www.macleans.ca/news/canada/canadas-best-communities-2021-top-25/

