Man arrested after officer stabbed near Foxboro

Police in Quinte West have arrested a man in connection with Sunday’s early-morning stabbing of an OPP officer.
Officers arrested Charles “Chuck” Parkinson, 26, of Northumberland County without incident in the Foxboro area after a large-scale search by multiple police services, including two helicopters, Const. Devin Leeworthy said.
The arrest put an end to a shelter-in-place advisory issued around 4:30 a.m. by police.
“There’s no further risk to public safety,” Leeworthy said in a telephone interview from Quinte West OPP headquarters in Trenton.
Parkinson was wanted for attempted murder.
Leeworthy said a Quinte West OPP officer tried to make a routine stop of a vehicle at 1 a.m. Sunday on Highway 14 just west of Highway 62.
The other vehicle struck the cruiser, Leeworthy said. The officer exited the cruiser and was stabbed in the upper body by a man who then left the area on foot, he added.
He said the officer was an OPP veteran.
“He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Leeworthy said. He declined to name the hospital.
“He’s doing as good as he can be,” Leeworthy said.
Police issued a shelter order at about 4:30 a.m. via a municipal alert system; it was sent to Hastings County residents’ mobile devices. They warned residents to lock their doors and not approach the wanted man.
Officers later narrowed the advisory to the Foxboro area.
Police from local OPP detachments, as well as officers from Belleville and Durham Regional Police, converged on the area. Leeworthy said the search involved “pretty much everybody” available, including the OPP detective, emergency response, canine, and tactics and rescue units, plus an OPP helicopter and another from Durham.
Sections of local routes were closed during the search.
They made an arrest at about 9 a.m.
“It’s my understanding he was arrested not far from where the incident took place,” Leeworthy said, adding it appeared “we got quite a few tips” from the public.
“Thanks to everyone for tips and your kind words regarding our member,” the force’s acting media relations manager, civilian Bill Dickson, wrote via Twitter that morning.
It was not immediately clear by 10:30 a.m. if any road closures remained. Updates on closures would be posted on the OPP Twitter feed at twitter.com/OPP_ER, said Leeworthy.
Police had yet to lay charges and Leeworthy said, given the breadth of the investigation, no further update on the case was likely to occur before Monday.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 1-888-310-1122.