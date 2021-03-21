Man arrested after officer stabbed near Foxboro

Article content

Police in Quinte West have arrested a man in connection with Sunday’s early-morning stabbing of an OPP officer.

Officers arrested Charles “Chuck” Parkinson, 26, of Northumberland County without incident in the Foxboro area after a large-scale search by multiple police services, including two helicopters, Const. Devin Leeworthy said.

The arrest put an end to a shelter-in-place advisory issued around 4:30 a.m. by police.

“There’s no further risk to public safety,” Leeworthy said in a telephone interview from Quinte West OPP headquarters in Trenton.

Parkinson was wanted for attempted murder.

Leeworthy said a Quinte West OPP officer tried to make a routine stop of a vehicle at 1 a.m. Sunday on Highway 14 just west of Highway 62.

The other vehicle struck the cruiser, Leeworthy said. The officer exited the cruiser and was stabbed in the upper body by a man who then left the area on foot, he added.