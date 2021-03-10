Man arrested for murder after police find dead woman in home

Article content

A Belleville police forensics team were sifting through the scene of an east-end home following the discovery Tuesday of a dead woman showing signs of trauma and a subsequent charging of a man with first-degree murder.

Police say the accused, 64, is in custody and is charged in the slaying of the 62-year-old woman.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man arrested for murder after police find dead woman in home Back to video

Officers conducted a well-being check around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when they made the discovery.

“As a result of information obtained from complainants and officer observations the residence was entered by police. A search of the residence revealed the presence of a sixty-two-year-old female with signs of trauma. It was determined that the female was deceased,” police said in a news release.

“A continued search led to the discovery of a sixty-four-year-old male. As a result of investigation, the sixty-four old male was arrested and subsequently charged with 1st degree murder contrary to Section 235 (1) Criminal Code. The male was held for a show cause Hearing on March 10,” police said.

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased and accused until next of kin are notified.

“Members of the Belleville Police Service Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Unit are continuing this investigation in partnership with the Coroner’s Office,” police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Pat Kellar at 613-966-0882 ext. 4128 or pkellar@police.belleville.on.ca or anonymously through Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).