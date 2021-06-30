Police identify man found after pier crash

A search of the area followed and police added a man’s body was found near the submerged Dodge Ram truck.

Emergency services received reports of the incident at 4:22 a.m., police said. First responders found a 35-year-old Maynooth woman in the water and pulled her to safety, they said. She was treated at Belleville General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Belleville police have identified the Belleville man who died Monday morning after a pickup truck entered the Bay of Quinte from Meyers Pier.

They identified him Wednesday as 63-year-old Lawrence Tilander.

Staff Sgt. Mike Kiley said Tilander was not driving when the truck entered the water. He declined to say who was driving or whether police were looking for anyone else in connection with the case.

Police may release further information within a few days, he said, but were withholding some details pending the ongoing investigation by the city’s police traffic and forensic units and the coroner.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Tuesday in Ottawa but Kiley said police had yet to receive the findings.

“We’re looking for any information in regards to the circumstances,” Kiley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Lindsay Stevenson at 613-966-0882 ext. 4157 or lstevenson@police.belleville.on.ca or Sgt. Barry Lannin at ext. 4146 or blannin@police.belleville.on.ca.