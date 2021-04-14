Manors trying to arrange outdoor visiting
Article content
An attempt to increase visiting options for residents of Hastings County’s two long-term care homes is underway.
Both Hastings Manor in Belleville and Hastings Centennial Manor in Bancroft have more than 200 residents.
Manors trying to arrange outdoor visiting Back to video
Long-term care director Debbie Rollins said current provincial pandemic restrictions limit visits to one essential caregiver at a time and only in residents’ own rooms. The administration is now trying to find a way to allow outdoor visits while complying with restrictions, she said.
“They want freedom,” Rollins said of residents.
“They want to be able to go outdoors; they want to be able to come down to the main lobby area,” she said during Wednesday’s meeting of the county’s long-term care committee.
“We are looking at our outdoor spaces in both our homes and how we can support visits outside. “We just have to do it safely.
“It will require a few additional staff … which we’ll hire.”
Advertisement
Article content
Virtual visits, such as through video calls, continue.
“That allows residents to see grandchildren who typically aren’t visitors in the home due to their age.”
The director also said the pandemic has been all-consuming for workers and has interrupted a planned culture change to make the Manors feel more like homes and less institutional.
Yet employees are still trying to help residents to have social interactions and continue to advocate for related changes in the long-term care sector, she said.
Air-conditioning pending
The committee also heard Centennial Manor may yet have air conditioning by summer.
It was built in the early 2000s without an air-conditioning system.
County facilities director Jim Duffin said the county has received two tenders within the budget of $1.02 million. The committee authorized chief administrative officer Pine to award the project to the lowest bidder subject to provincial and federal approval.
The name of that bidder, along with the amount of the bid, cannot be released pending those approvals, Duffin said.
Pine said the job requires construction of a chiller unit, which takes time. He, Duffin and Warden Rick Phillips said they remain optimistic senior levels of government will help to fund the project.
If not, said Pine, “We’re still prepared to go ahead.”
Also during the meeting:
- Personal support workers: Rollins said the provincially-funded increase in training of personal support workers at Loyalist College and elsewhere will improve staffing. Ontario is funding a compressed training schedule.
Advertisement
Article content
“It gives us a great opportunity to hire and to work with them as they go through the process,” Rollins said.
“There’s no doubt we need all the PSWs we can get, especially in these trying times,” Quinte West Coun. David McCue said.
Rollins said recruitment is ongoing and not limited to Loyalist.
- Alternate level of care: Pandemic restrictions slow the admission process for residents entering long-term care, creating a backlog of patients in hospital. Those who are waiting are classified as requiring an alternate level of care as opposed to hospital care.
Rollins reported Ontario has waived the usual long-term care occupancy target of 97 per cent. Hastings Manor has two beds for ALC patients; Centennial Manor has six.
“We are doing everything we can to do our part and fill our beds,” she said.