





Share this Story: Maurice Rollins believed in giving back to his community

Maurice Rollins believed in giving back to his community Postmedia Network

Article content On Friday June 4, 2021 we awoke to the news of the passing of a man that has touched many lives, many he had never met! This week we will pay our respects to the family and say goodbye to an individual that spent his life supporting his family, friends and community. Maurice Rollins was a successful business man that believed in giving back not only with monetary donations but sharing his knowledge and time to hundreds of individuals and causes. He was known for his generosity to our local hospitals, United Way and Mental Health programs but that only touches the surface regarding his generosity to our community. Maurice was a silent supporter to many agencies giving to programs that were in danger of closing, to community programing that support children in need and the list goes on. In 2002 our agency established the Maurice Rollins Youth Leadership Award to recognize youth in our community going above and beyond through volunteerism and demonstrating leadership in both their school and community. In 2008 he was so impressed with our past and present nominees he doubled the award money to further assist our students in post secondary education. Each year he sat with the students and their families so he could get to know them, I remember one year a student could not make the award ceremony and was very disappointed, so Mr. Rollins setup a special lunch meeting with the youth so he could meet him. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Maurice Rollins believed in giving back to his community Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He was devoted to making the lives of others better. Through his career he was awarded numerous awards for his dedication and commitment and in 2018 we had the opportunity to surprise him at our annual National Volunteer Week Celebration Breakfast as the recipient of the Volunteer + Info HPE Volunteer Business Person of the Year. Mr. Rollins was a tremendous supporter of the work VIQ does in the community. I will miss him stopping in and having our chats and the calls to come over to his office to discuss community initiatives that always ended with a personal check-in and a story from his past endeavors. He has left a legacy in our community and I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to know him, our agency is eternally grateful for his dedication and support. We as an agency offer our condolences to his family, our thoughts are with you. Volunteer opportunities to choose from include: Do you like to read the local paper? Do you have time to share with someone on a weekly basis the current events? CNIB is currently looking for Virtual Vision Mates to read the local Belleville paper to program participant on a weekly basis. You must be 18 years of age. Big Brothers Big Sisters HPE is currently seeking volunteers interested in joining their Board of Directors. Members ensure the governance and direction of the agency while working with the Executive Director to grow and enhancing programing to children and youth in H&PEC. Meetings take place 8 to 10 times per year.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Belleville Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic is looking for Board of Directors is looking for members to join their team. The ideal candidate will have previous board experience, a willingness to contribute new and innovative ideas, and a dedication to providing outstanding service to the team and patients alike. Community Care South Hastings are looking for volunteers to assist with the Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers will deliver hot meals to clients’ doorsteps weekdays. A flexible shift is available, whether it is once a week or once a month a schedule will be made that works for you. You must have your own vehicle. Stirling Musical Instrument Lending Library is currently looking for Seniors (55 years+) to teach students how to play instruments, they are also looking for volunteers to help Seniors learn to use their computers with live streaming and participating in online musical sessions and other uses. This would be suitable for high school students looking for their Community Hours. Community Care for Senior Prince Edward County is looking for volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Volunteers will deliver hot meals to clients’ doorsteps weekdays. A flexible shift is available, whether it is once a week or once a month a schedule will be made that works for you. You must have your own vehicle. Volunteer & Information Quinte refers volunteers to more than 275 agencies throughout Hastings and Prince Edward counties. We are currently recruiting volunteers to fulfil the needs of our community. Please contact 613-969-8862 or visit our website at www.viq.ca for more information volunteer opportunities and “Help Us Help Others.” VIQ is a United Way Member Agency.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville