Article content More mobility by Ontarians within cities and communities following the lifting of lockdowns is driving a new increase in COVID-19 cases as variants become more the dominant spread of the virus, say members of Ontario’s Science Advisory Table. In a presentation of new computer modelling, the group said worst-case forecasts show up to 8,000 daily cases by April 2 if variants continue higher transmissibility with lower-risk forecasts predicting 1,650 cases a day. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Modelling forecasts variants leading to high COVID-19 counts Back to video Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the science table, said in a briefing Thursday the modelling forecasts are heavily dependent on further health measures and variants. And while vaccines appear to be working in long-term care homes, flattening the curve has stalled given daily case numbers continue to hover around 1,000 cases per day, he said. Brown said the province has seen only one COVID-19 death of a resident in a long-term care home in the last six days and the number of homes reporting outbreaks of the 626 in Ontario is down to 25.

Article content “Vaccination has really paid off in long-term care homes,” Brown said. “But, mobility is starting to increase again. This is really after a flat period of mobility following the winter holiday. It’s this mobility as people encounter each other, as people move around and spread the disease with each other, which is particularly problematic for the spread of COVID-19,” Brown said. “We are seeing new cases. An important thing to consider through is, what is the role of the new variants in this?” Brown showed two graphs which illustrated new variant-based cases such As B 1.1.7. increasing while the early first strains of the virus from Wuhan declining in the second wave throughout the province. “The red is the new variants concern, the variants that were originally identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa or in Brazil. You can see at the same time that as the earlier variants are decreasing, the new variants are increasing,” he said. Brown likened the dual scenarios to “two pandemics playing out, one with the early variants under control and one with the new variants not under control.” Ontario reported 1,371 daily cases of COVID-19 Friday. The province also recorded another 18 deaths bringing the total dead in Ontario due to the virus to 7,127 people in the last year. The lion’s share of the cases remains in the GTA with Toronto reporting 371 cases, Peel Region logging 225 cases and York Region reporting 111 cases. Ontario reported a total of 314,891 cases of which 296,252 were reported as resolved.

Article content There were 676 hospitalizations in Ontario while 282 patients were in intensive care units and 189 people were on a ventilator. In Hastings and Prince Edward region, health officials logged three new cases and 13 active cases Friday. There were 415 people listed as recovered. The health unit said 433 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began. No persons were listed in hospital, nor in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator. There is one outbreak listed in the region. The local death toll from the virus stands at six. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 11,500 vaccines have been administered in the region. In Canada, a total of 899,757 cases have been recorded of which 846,714 are listed as recovered. Nationally, there were 30,679 cases listed as active and 22,371 deaths. Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 118.7 million cases with 2.63 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.

