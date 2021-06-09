More groups eligible for vaccine standby list
As Hastings-Prince Edward residents continue to clamour for COVID-19 vaccine, some groups are now eligible for the standby list to get their shots on short notice.
“Vaccine is the best possible way to protect yourself and those you love from serious illness related to COVID-19,” local medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said in a news release.
“Those who are eligible are encouraged to take advantage of the standby list in order to get fully vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
Anyone ages 12 and older who has not booked a first dose is eligible, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announced Wednesday.
So are some people eligible for second doses, including those ages 70 and older and people, health care workers, and people who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before April 18.
Also eligible are people who received an Astra-Zeneca shot more than 12 weeks ago yet who want their second dose to be a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Indigenous adults and their household members are eligible, as are people with certain highest-risk health conditions. They include organ transplant recipients, dialysis patients, hematopoietic stem-cell transplant recipients, and people who are in active treatment for malignant hematologic disorders or non-hematologic, malignant solid tumours. Treatments include chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. People receiving only hormonal or radiation therapy are ineligible.
And to be eligible, a person must be able – if invited – to get to the clinic site within 45 minutes and be willing to accept either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Both are known as mRNA vaccines.
Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization has approved delivering an mRNA vaccine after a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.
While the committee recommends first doses of mRNA vaccines be followed by second doses of the same brand of vaccine, another brand may be substituted if the first brand is not used or available, the committee has advised.
Daily COVID statistics
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday showed the first new location infection since May 31. A Quinte West woman age 70 or older contracted the virus while travelling outside the Hastings-Prince Edward region, the report showed.
It was the region’s only active case and the patient did not require hospitalization. There was, however, one person still hospitalized as a result of the virus and on a ventilator in Belleville General Hospital’s intensive care unit.
No new recoveries, deaths or outbreaks were reported.
The region’s total case counts since March 2020 were 1,121 cases, 1,109 recoveries and 11 deaths.
More than 60 per cent of local residents have received a first dose of vaccine; the total on Tuesday sat at 101,930 people. Nine percent, or 15,275 residents, had been vaccinated fully
Visit hpepublichealth.ca for more local information related to the pandemic.