More groups eligible for vaccine standby list

As Hastings-Prince Edward residents continue to clamour for COVID-19 vaccine, some groups are now eligible for the standby list to get their shots on short notice.

“Vaccine is the best possible way to protect yourself and those you love from serious illness related to COVID-19,” local medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said in a news release.

“Those who are eligible are encouraged to take advantage of the standby list in order to get fully vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Anyone ages 12 and older who has not booked a first dose is eligible, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announced Wednesday.

So are some people eligible for second doses, including those ages 70 and older and people, health care workers, and people who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before April 18.

Also eligible are people who received an Astra-Zeneca shot more than 12 weeks ago yet who want their second dose to be a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.