This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Mourning and healing for the children

Mourning and healing for the children jpg, BI

Article content It may prove to be one of the most important and beneficial July 1 celebrations ever.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content With typical Canada Day festivities put on hold because of the recent discoveries of mass graves of Indigenous children at a number of residential schools across the country and ongoing COVID-19 limitations, Thursday was a day of healing at Belleville’s Zwick’s Park. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mourning and healing for the children Back to video Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory’s Respectful Voices for Change used Canada Day to begin the healing process following the horrific discoveries at the schools, using traditional music and dance. Dozens of people, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous wore symbolic orange tee shirts, while participating in the traditional drumming, song and dance ceremony. One of the event leaders, Dustin Brant said Thursday’s celebration was a way for all Canadians to mourn the children and begin the healing process. He said the gathering is much needed after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions. “It’s awesome to have this opportunity, finally, again. It’s awesome that people are healing both from this sickness and also from the news. Definitely it hit our communities. We need more than just to be able to talk to each other on phones and social media and stuff like that,” he explained. “We need to be able to gather. I feel amazing right now and I’m sure a lot of people are walking away with that same feeling and they probably didn’t want it to end just like I didn’t want it to end.” Brant and Mary Ann Spencer took turns leading participants through various drumming and singing

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “(This) was an opportunity to come together and heal together (because) I think we all acknowledge the issues that are going on, political and within the communities and again this is a way for us to come together with songs with the words,” he said. “We’re doing all we can to help people get through the process.” While music and dance were the order in West Zwick’s, on the other side of Bay Bridge Road at East Zwick’s the group set up a visual art display atop the hill to represent the more than 1,500 bodies of children found at seven different facilities across the country. Brandie Maracle said she was hopeful the day can help bring the nation closer together. “Visual art is an amazing way to express one self and also for people to unite,” she explained. “This is a step to move forward with and we need this because we’re in mourning — the beginning of closure and to build unity with our neighbour and end the hatred.” Maracle said there are many next steps in the process, but said people must take accountability for what has happened. “I think the Queen needs to come forward and apologize and I think the Indian Act should be the next thing that goes and I know most want our land back,” she said. “Get to know your neighbours by having these conversations —close those books shut Google off and just listen instead of talk — you’ll learn. The answers are quite simply really — they’re right in front of us and always have been — we just need to talk to each other and listen with an open mind.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Brant said the ceremony will help ignite Indigenous people’s internal fire. “I referred it to our funeral process and what happens in our world is when we lose somebody or hear some sad news, we all have this fire burning within us and what happens when we feel pain or feel discomfort that fire is broken up,” he said. “What community can do, what these songs can do is bring that fire back together. We use that with our funeral processes and we use it with our healing process — so that’s what we’re trying to do. It’s a step in the right direction to know we are all here together, we are all grieving together and we can all heal together.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville