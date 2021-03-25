Naturopathic doctor chooses the Downtown District to call home

Article content

Tucked away at the south end of Front Street, across from Barbers Flowers, a fresh, professional store front popped up quietly in the middle of the lockdown.

Tasha Guthrie, Naturopathic Doctor and owner of Equilibria Wellness opened for business on January 4th, offering virtual appointments for her clients.

Dr. Guthrie, ND was raised in Prince Edward County and began cultivating her love of finding balance while attending the Quinte Ballet School Of Canada. She continued her education at Queen’s University and obtained her Bachelor of Science (BScH) with a major in Psychology. While learning more about mental health, Dr. Guthrie became interested in how she could help people using more natural approaches.

She went on to attend the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine and graduated in 2017 with a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine.

Dr. Guthrie, ND welcomes patients of all ages with diverse concerns and conditions. She has a keen interest in helping patients find balance in their daily lives using dietary and lifestyle interventions, combined with individualized herbs and supplements. Dr. Guthrie, ND also offers acupuncture services for pain, musculoskeletal conditions, mental health and fertility.

To learn more about Equilibria Wellness, visit their website at https://www.equilibriawellness.ca/. Dr. Guthrie, ND is currently accepting new patients and is offering both virtual and in-person appointments.