New Ontario 2021 budget supports Quinte: Smith
Article content
Todd Smith, MPP for Bay of Quinte, said Ontario’s 2021 budget handed down Wednesday is good for his riding.
Funding to the area in coming months will provide support for local families and businesses.
New Ontario 2021 budget supports Quinte: Smith Back to video
“With a doubling of support grants for businesses, additional funding to support families with childcare and remote learning, significant supports for children with special needs, a substantial investment in broadband infrastructure and targeted funding for our tourism and beverage industries, this is a good budget for Bay of Quinte,” said Smith in a press release following the release of the budget.
“These commitments build upon the work we are already undertaking to address safety and health-care capacity in our hospitals, in long-term care, and within our communities,” he said.
Tabled in the Ontario Legislature at Queen’s Park by Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy, the 2021 Budget is the next phase of Ontario’s response to COVID-19 and is the second Budget the government has delivered during the pandemic.
Advertisement
Article content
“You can’t have a healthy economy without healthy people,” said Bethlenfalvy. “For the past year, we have been focused on protecting people from COVID-19. Many challenges lie ahead. But with vaccines being distributed in every corner of the province, hope is on the horizon. We are ready to finish the job we started one year ago.”
The 2021 Budget builds on the government’s record investments in response to the global pandemic, bringing total investments to $16.3 billion to protect people’s health and $23.3 billion to protect our economy.
Ontario’s COVID-19 action plan support now totals $51 billion.
It includes investments to support people and jobs in Bay of Quinte, including:
Expanding and renewing hospital infrastructure, including redevelopment projects at Quinte Health Care’s Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital (creating a new full-service hospital on the existing site) and the Kingston Health Sciences Centre (creating 80 new inpatient beds and improving surgical capacity, waiting times, and mental health and addictions supports).
Creating a one-time $10-million grant to help wineries and cideries impacted by lockdown measures, increasing funding for the Small Distillery Support Program by an additional $1.2 million, and extending existing support programs for wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries until 2022-2023.
Expanding the Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program across Hastings and Prince Edward counties, including Belleville and Quinte West.
Advertisement
Article content
Proposing to temporarily double the Regional Opportunities Investment Tax Credit rate from 10 per cent to 20 per cent, which would double the available tax credit support for regional investment from a maximum of $45,000 to a maximum of $90,000 a year.
“The hard work and sacrifice of people of Bay of Quinte is helping us reach the day when the pandemic is behind us,” said Smith. “Our government will continue to be there every step of the way to protect people’s health and jobs. Working together, we will unleash the economic growth that is necessary for job creation, prosperity and a stronger province.”