Article content

North Hastings accounted for six of the nine new cases of COVID-19 in Hastings-Prince Edward on Wednesday, with 37 cases active across the region.

The region’s active case count was one greater than that of Tuesday as reported by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. North Hastings COVID cases dominate daily count; 37 active in region Back to video

There was one new case in central Hastings County and two in Tyendinaga Township-Deseronto.

There were also eight recoveries Wednesday and no new deaths. A total of 11 people have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

There were 1,112 total cases logged, of which 1,064 were reported as recovered. There were 469 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.

The outbreak at a Belleville workplace, which was declared May 21 by public health officials, continued and was the only active local outbreak.

Ten people with the virus were inpatients in Belleville General Hospital, four of them in intensive care, with three on ventilators.