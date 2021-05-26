North Hastings COVID cases dominate daily count; 37 active in region

Postmedia Staff
Motorists pass a sign urging COVID-19 testing Monday, June 1, 2020 in L'Amable, south of Bancroft. Photo by Luke Hendry

North Hastings accounted for six of the nine new cases of COVID-19 in Hastings-Prince Edward on Wednesday, with 37 cases active across the region.

The region’s active case count was one greater than that of Tuesday as reported by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

There was one new case in central Hastings County and two in Tyendinaga Township-Deseronto.

There were also eight recoveries Wednesday and no new deaths. A total of 11 people have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

There were 1,112 total cases logged, of which 1,064 were reported as recovered. There were 469 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.

The outbreak at a Belleville workplace, which was declared May 21 by public health officials, continued and was the only active local outbreak.

Ten people with the virus were inpatients in Belleville General Hospital, four of them in intensive care, with three on ventilators.

The health unit on Thursday reported 80,069 residents, or 48 per cent of the population, had been vaccinated as of Wednesday, with four per cent vaccinated fully.

There were 1,095 new cases in Ontario, along with 2,371 recoveries and 23 more deaths. As of Wednesday, 8,678 people in the province had died of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations increased by 48 cases from Wednesday and totalled 1,073. There were 672 patients in intensive care, a decrease of 17 since Tuesday, and 469 patients on ventilators.

Canada recorded 3,700 new cases for a total of more than 1.37 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There were 38 new deaths nationally; Canadian deaths from the virus totalled 25,269.

Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at more than 167.9 million cases with more than 3.48 million deaths reported.

More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca.

