





Share this Story: Ontario approves new 4-storey, 160-bed Westgate Lodge for Belleville

Ontario approves new 4-storey, 160-bed Westgate Lodge for Belleville jpg, BI

Article content Three new seniors’ long-term care projects in Belleville, Madoc and Napanee will see hundreds of new beds direly needed in the region added to the provincial seniors’ care network. The new spaces are part of a $933 million announcement Thursday by the Ontario government to fund 80 new long-term care projects across the province to meets its commitment of creating 30,000 long-term care spaces over the next 10 years. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario approves new 4-storey, 160-bed Westgate Lodge for Belleville Back to video Facing heavy criticism in the pandemic for deplorable conditions in some seniors’ homes, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday, “from the beginning of this pandemic, our government has made it clear that we will do whatever it takes to protect our long-term care residents. “These historic investments will provide our seniors with the safe and modern living spaces they deserve, after decades of neglect and underinvestment by previous governments.” The government said the new projects will add 7,510 new spaces and upgrade 4,197 spaces, helping to reduce waitlists and end hallway medicine.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Todd Smith, MPP Bay of Quinte, said in a press conference from Westgate Lodge in Belleville Thursday that a new, four-storey 160-bed home will be built on site east of the existing facility on Wilkie Street off Dundas Street West overlooking the bay. Smith joined Greg Freeman, CEO of Crown Ridge Health Care Services Inc., for the announcement at the facility which offers long-term and memory care services to its seniors. The new multi-million-dollar Westgate Lodge facility will be comprised of 72 new spaces and 88 existing ones to be upgraded, Smith said. “Obviously there is a growing demand for long-term beds, there has been a huge demand for long term care in Quinte region for quite some time as we do have an older population. The baby boomers are going to be requiring those types of services in the coming years,” Smith told The Intelligencer. He said with this latest announcement, 1,000 more beds are being added to the region by his government as compared to the 611 new long-term care beds created by the former Liberal government for the entire province over their seven years in power. “There just hasn’t been the investment in long-term care in the last 10. We’re really pleased we’re able to refurbish an older ward style home to ensure we have a new modern facility that is going to have a beautiful view of the Bay of Quinte,” Smith said. In other local announcements, the province said Clare McFaul Long-Term Care in Madoc has been allocated 128 new spaces to create a brand-new home in Madoc as part of a campus of care.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In Napanee, Lennox & Addington County General Hospital has been allocated 128 new spaces resulting in a net new home in Napanee as part of a campus of care. As part of the announcement, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, said in a press release, “our most vulnerable deserve the support they need when they need it in a setting that provides comfort and caring.” Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and president of the Treasury Board said the additional beds most “will result in a development pipeline of 20,161 new spaces — representing more than two thirds of the government’s commitment to build 30,000 new beds by 2028 — as well as 15,918 upgraded spaces.” Criteria for selecting the projects included: Upgrading older homes in response to lessons learned around improved Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) measures, particularly the elimination of three and four-bed rooms; Adding spaces to areas where there is high need; Addressing the growing needs of diverse groups, including Francophone and Indigenous communities; and/or, Promoting campuses of care to better address the specialized care needs of residents. As of December 2020, more than 40,000 people were on the waiting list to access a long-term care bed.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville