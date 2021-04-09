





Article content Premier Doug Ford got his long-awaited vaccine shot in the arm as new daily cases of the virus climbed to 4,277, the second highest recorded in the pandemic. Despite concerns expressed around the world and in Canada about the safety of AstraZeneca and some evidence of the vaccine being related to blood clots, Ford received his jab at an Etobicoke pharmacy. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario daily COVID-19 cases jump to 4,277, second highest so far Back to video The premier received his shot on the second day of the state of emergency stay-at-home order that went into effect Thursday. “Our government is moving quickly to get vaccines to where they will have the greatest impact. In addition to over 100 mass vaccination clinics, vaccines are available at 700 pharmacies across Ontario, doctor’s offices and hospital clinics and we are getting mobile vaccine clinics to workplaces, high risk neighbourhoods, residential buildings, community centres, and places of worship,” Ford said in a statement to the media.

Article content “Over 2.9 million vaccines have now been administered and we have booked more than 1.9 million appointments for people to get their vaccines. I’m grateful to all the frontline health care heroes who are helping with this monumental effort and getting shots into arms, including mine,” he said Friday. The premier said that as part of Phase Two, the province is stepping up administering of vaccines in hot spots to include education workers in Toronto and Peel and for those who support special needs students. With more vaccine deliveries from the feds on the way, the province is in a better place to ramp up vaccines for everyone, he said. “We have received more vaccines from the federal government, with additional shipments promised over the coming days and weeks. Now it’s up to all of us to get our shots. This is the best way to protect yourselves from this deadly virus,” he said. “When your turn comes, I strongly urge everyone to book an appointment to get your safe, Health Canada approved vaccine. It’s easy, just visit Ontario.ca/covidvaccine or call 1-888-999-6488. We have people on the phone who can help you in 300 languages.” Ontario recorded 4,277 cases and 18 deaths for a total of 7,512 deaths to date. Cases in hotspots included 1,218 in Toronto, 762 in Peel, 532 in York, tweeted Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. The province recorded a total of 378,339 cases, of which, 341,200 were reported as resolved.

Article content Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 169 active cases. There were 513 people listed as recovered. The health unit said a total of 688 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began. There were 108 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region. There are five outbreaks listed in the region. The local death toll from the virus stands at six. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 39,316 vaccines have been administered in the region and 3,204 people have now been fully vaccinated with a second jab. Quinte Health Care reported fewer inpatients with COVID-19 on Friday. The number of admitted patients with the virus decreased from 11 Thursday to eight today. Four were in intensive care, with two on ventilators, the corporation reported during the noon hour. Those numbers were unchanged from a day earlier. In Canada, a total of 1.036 million cases have been recorded of which 948,521 are listed as recovered. Nationally, there were 64,291 cases listed as active and 23,211 deaths. Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 134.1 million cases with 2.9 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre. With files from Luke Hendry, The Intelligencer

