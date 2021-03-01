Ontario going “full steam” on local vaccine clinics: Premier Ford
Premier Doug Ford toured a mass vaccination clinic in Mississauga organized by the health unit to immunize residents of the Peel Region.
The premier said in a short briefing the mass vaccination rollout Monday was similar to others being opened across Ontario to get shots in arms.
Ontario going "full steam" on local vaccine clinics: Premier Ford
Ford said “this is a collaboration that we’re going to see right across the province no matter if it is the hospitals, the PHUs, or even the private sector as well. We’re going to get through this,” he said.
“There is a tremendous amount of public health units that are now starting 80-plus [vaccinations]. We’re well on our way, the same question is we need more vaccines. But as we get them, they are going in people’s arms. They won’t be sitting around in freezers. This is one example of mass vaccination centres set up from the folks of UofT Mississauga,” he said.
“Get ready, we’re going full steam ahead on this,” Ford said.
Hastings-Prince Edward Public Health said it has administered 2,186 vaccines in its region as it began local inoculations Monday for residents aged 80 and over at Loyalist College in Belleville.
Ontario’s pandemic caseload stayed above the 1,000 daily cases threshold Monday for the sixth day in a row with provincial health officials reporting 1,023 cases.
Deaths in the province dropped to single digits with six fatalities attributed to COVID-19.
Health Minister Christine Elliott, who accompanied Ford on the clinic tour, tweeted Monday that case numbers in Toronto were 280, 182 in Peel and 72 in Ottawa.
The latest numbers were recorded as Ontario moved two regions back into lockdown including Thunder Bay as well as Simcoe-Muskoka using the province’s emergency brake measure to stop sudden spikes in COVID-19 cases from gaining momentum.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health remains in Green-Prevent zone under the Ontario colour-coded framework.
Across Ontario, the province recorded a total of 6,986 deaths since the pandemic began.
Ontario reported a total of 301,839 cases of which 284,283 were reported as resolved.
There were 659 hospitalizations in Ontario while 280 patients were in intensive care units and 175 people were on a ventilator.
In Hastings and Prince Edward region, health officials recorded four new cases and 20 active cases Monday.
There were 392 people listed as recovered.
The health unit said 418 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began.
No persons were listed in hospital, nor in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator.
There are two outbreaks listed in the region.
The local death toll from the virus stands at six.
In Canada, a total of 866,503 cases have been recorded of which 813,778 are listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 30,731 cases listed as active and 21,994 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 114.3 million cases with 2.53 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.