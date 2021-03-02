Ontario has spent $1B to help businesses in pandemic: Premier Ford

To help stave off permanent closure for businesses struggling through the pandemic, the Ontario government said Tuesday it has shelled out $1 billion to business owners through the Ontario Small Business Support Grant.

When strict pandemic measures were brought in urging people to stay home and businesses to shutter their premises in the last two waves, the grant offered a minimum of $10,000 and up to a maximum of $20,000 for businesses to pay some bills to cover lost revenues.

Premier Doug Ford said once again Tuesday the province is working to support business owners ride out the pandemic.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Ontario’s economy employing local people in communities across the province,” said Ford in a press release.

“The sad fact is these business owners have suffered significantly through the pandemic, but we have had their backs with programs like the Ontario Small Business Support Grant. So far, the uptake of these grants has been tremendous, and I strongly encourage all business owners to apply and access this financial relief.”