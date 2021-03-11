





Article content Premier Doug Ford took a pause Thursday to reflect on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 global pandemic as declared by the World Health Organization March 11 of last year. Ontarians, he said, have since pulled together to ride out what he called one ‘of the grimmest chapters in modern health history. Ontario has tragically lost more than 7,000 lives to this deadly virus. We offer our deepest condolences to the families, friends, colleagues, and all of those impacted by these tragic losses of life.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario premier reflects on one-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic Back to video “Over the past year the vast majority of people have followed public health restrictions to stop the spread, and we recognize the extraordinary burden this has placed on individuals, families and businesses across Ontario,” Ford said. “And the uncertainty created by the pandemic has had a devastating impact on our collective mental health — especially that of young people who have been forced to put their lives on hold, and seniors who have had to isolate themselves from friends and family,” Ford said.

Article content But the premier pointed out that the crisis has been met with “incredible acts of kindness, compassion and generosity.” “Our frontline health care workers have stepped up in our hospitals, long-term care homes, and congregate settings to care for our sick and most vulnerable citizens, and our public health units have led local response efforts and worked to protect the health of our communities Businesses across the province retooled their operations to produce personal protective equipment, masks, gowns, gloves face shields and hand sanitizer to protect our essential workers. An army of volunteers came forward to help others through incredible acts of kindness like delivering meals to our seniors,” he said. After frustrating delivery delays, Ford said four vaccines are now approved in Canada. “I am hopeful that this could mark the beginning of the end of COVID-19,” he said. “I can assure everyone that we have a comprehensive vaccine distribution plan and we are making steady progress. To-date, we have administered over one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and continue to lead the country in vaccinations completed, including to the majority of residents and staff in our long-term care and retirement homes.” The second phase of the vaccine plan begins next month, he said, with a goal of vaccinating up to nine million Ontarians across the province between April and July. “I know the past year has been extremely difficult, but the people of Ontario are resilient and I am confident will get through this crisis together.”

Article content Ontario reported 1,092 daily cases of COVID-19 Thursday and a further 10 deaths. Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, tweeted there were 343 cases reported in Toronto and 199 in Peel Region. Ontario recorded a total of 7,109 deaths since the pandemic began. Ontario reported a total of 313,520 cases of which 294,128 were reported as resolved. There were 680 hospitalizations in Ontario while 277 patients were in intensive care units and 184 people were on a ventilator. In Hastings and Prince Edward region, health officials logged two new cases and 12 active cases Thursday. One of the new cases was reported in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory while the other was reported in Quinte West. The seven-day case rate is 4.7 per 100,000 people and the positivity rate in the region is 0.2 per cent. There were 415 people listed as recovered. The health unit said 433 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began. No persons were listed in hospital, nor in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator. There is one outbreak listed in the region. The local death toll from the virus stands at six. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 10,679 vaccines have been administered in the region. In Canada, a total of 896,739 cases have been recorded of which 843,962 are listed as recovered. Nationally, there were 30,442 cases listed as active and 22,335 deaths. Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 118.3 million cases with 2.62 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.

