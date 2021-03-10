Ontario welcomes arrival of more vaccines to ramp up COVID-19 shots given
The mass vaccination plan in Ontario is spreading its size and scope with a pilot program starting Friday offering AstraZeneca vaccines at pharmacies in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington as well as Toronto and Windsor Essex.
Those aged 60 to 64 can book appointments at 327 pharmacies in the three regions.
Premier Doug Ford said in a briefing Wednesday as more vaccine supply is delivered to Ontario, more region’s will be added to the vaccine pipeline through many of the province’s 4,600 pharmacies and primary care centres.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is already vaccinating seniors at a community clinic at Loyalist College and will see more vaccines delivered at pharmacies and through doctors when authorized.
After months of vaccine delays, Ford told reporters “it appears our vaccine supply is continuing to improve. Yesterday, we received 194,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.”
“Rolling out the pilot with pharmacy and primary care providers will enable us to prepare and refine our mass vaccine distribution plan for the months ahead,” said General (Ret’d) Rick Hillier, chair of the province’s vaccine task force.
“This a significant step in our progress to make vaccines available to all Ontarians. As we enter Phase Two, we are ready and well positioned with our public health partners to open mass vaccination sites and increase our capacity as more and more vaccines arrive each week.”
Phase One of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is nearing completion, with nearly one million doses administered and over 279,000 Ontarians fully immunized. Approximately 88 per cent of long-term care residents are fully immunized and public health units continue to prioritize vaccinating staff and essential caregivers.
The province will launch an online booking system and a provincial customer service desk on March 15. These supports will help to answer questions and book appointments at mass immunization clinics, starting with those over the age of 80.
Ontario’s reported 1,316 COVID-19 daily cases Wednesday, a jump from 1,185 cases logged the day before.
Sixteen deaths were reported by the province.
Ontario recorded a total of 7,099 deaths since the pandemic began.
Ontario reported a total of 312,428 cases of which 294,018 were reported as resolved.
There were 678 hospitalizations in Ontario while 281 patients were in intensive care units and 178 people were on a ventilator.
In Hastings and Prince Edward region, health officials logged one new case and 14 active case Wednesday.
There were 412 people listed as recovered.
The health unit said 432 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began.
No persons were listed in hospital, nor in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator.
There are two outbreaks listed in the region.
The local death toll from the virus stands at six.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 9,795 vaccines have been administered in the region.
In Canada, a total of 893,518 cases have been recorded of which 841,035 are listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 30,179 cases listed as active and 22,304 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 117.7 million cases with 2.61 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.