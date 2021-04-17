Sunday (8 p.m.) update: OPP urge compliance with border limits, restrictions
Ontario Provincial Police are urging the public to comply with lockdown restrictions, noting officers will not stop citizens “arbitrarily” but will enforce provincial orders.
Most of the new restrictions started at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, though Ontario rescinded measures giving police new powers.
“Consistent with the new emergency orders, OPP officers will not arbitrarily stop an individual or a vehicle, or enter a dwelling for the singular purpose of checking compliance with the order,” stated an OPP news release issued Sunday evening.
“Individuals are not expected to provide proof of essential work. Officers who believe an individual may be participating in a gathering that is prohibited may require the individual to provide information to determine whether or not they are in compliance.”
Outdoor gatherings are limited to members of one household; one person who lives alone may also join them.
Stores are limited to 25 per cent capacity.
Playgrounds may remain open, but other outdoor recreational facilities, including golf courses, baseball diamonds, sports fields and courts, skateboard and bike parks, and any portions of parks which contain outdoor fitness equipment, are closed. So are picnic sites and picnic tables in parks and recreation areas.
Off-leash dog parks and park benches may be used if physical distancing is maintained, police added.
Non-essential construction sites are also closed.
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, is a 10-person limit at funerals, weddings and religious gatherings.
Also starting Monday, police will be at inter-provincial border crossings to screen all vehicles.
“All vehicles will be required to slow down as they approach the checkpoints,” another OPP news release stated.
“Commercial vehicles, such as transport trucks, will be permitted to pass. Ontario-plated passenger vehicles will be required to enter the checkpoint, but will be allowed to proceed.
“Officers will be screening incoming passenger vehicles with out-of-province plates to determine the reason for entering Ontario.
“Those not travelling for essential reasons will be refused entry,” police stated in a Saturday news release.
There are exceptions for live or work in Ontario, police stated, and for medical care, child care or custody matters, people travelling through Ontario to another location, transportation of goods, and the exercising of treaty rights for Indigenous people.
Motorists approaching borders should be prepared for slow-moving traffic, police added.
The Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, Re-Opening Ontario act and federal Quarantine Act are in effect.
The minimum fine for failing to comply with the restrictions is $750. Those who refuse an order from authorities may face a minimum fine of $1,000.
“Those who host parties or gatherings in violation of the regulations can face a maximum fine of $10,000 on conviction,” police stated.
All non-emergency calls to police, including complaints about non-compliance, should be directed to municipal bylaw officers (listed on municipal websites and in the blue pages of phone books, the OPP at 1-800-310-1122, or your local police station.
“Reserve 911 for life-threatening emergencies,” police said.
The release added OPP service continues and officers “appreciate the public’s ongoing support of these measures.”