Sunday (8 p.m.) update: OPP urge compliance with border limits, restrictions

Ontario Provincial Police are urging the public to comply with lockdown restrictions, noting officers will not stop citizens “arbitrarily” but will enforce provincial orders.

Most of the new restrictions started at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, though Ontario rescinded measures giving police new powers.

“Consistent with the new emergency orders, OPP officers will not arbitrarily stop an individual or a vehicle, or enter a dwelling for the singular purpose of checking compliance with the order,” stated an OPP news release issued Sunday evening.

“Individuals are not expected to provide proof of essential work. Officers who believe an individual may be participating in a gathering that is prohibited may require the individual to provide information to determine whether or not they are in compliance.”

Outdoor gatherings are limited to members of one household; one person who lives alone may also join them.