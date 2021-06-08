Our area has done exceptionally well in limiting cases of COVID-19

The Ontario government has decided to enter step one of their Roadmap to Reopen plan on Friday, June 11th. The key health indicators show that this decision is reasonable. In fact, many would argue this could have been done sooner. However, with COVID fatigue a real issue, people would rather wait a few days than return to enhanced restrictions, in a month or two. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has had zero cases for the last few days and has no active cases. Province wide the seven-day trend for cases is well under 1,000, positivity is hovering around 3 per cent, with the rate of transmission under one. As well, vaccinations have ramped up considerably with over 70 per cent of adults having received one dose, and about 8 per cent with two doses. Anyone 70, or older, can now look forward to their second dose. In our area, the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre has opened its doors and capacity can receive 2,500 people a day. The time to reopen cautiously has arrived.

According to the Roadmap to Recovery it was necessary to have 60 per cent of adults with one dose, together with cases and hospitalizations falling. The numbers for Step 2 are already fairly close. Ontario only needs another 12 per cent of adults to be fully vaccinated. At the moment, July 2nd would be the earliest date to move into stage 2, followed by three weeks until almost completely open. That potentially could be as early as July 23rd. That is if everything goes extremely well and the Delta variant is under control, or another yet to be determined variant pops up. In reality, it’s all quite encouraging.

Our area has done exceptionally well in limiting cases. We have followed the health unit guidelines fastidiously. All level of governments for the most part have played a role in the success. The federal government has procured millions of vaccines, the provincial government has improved its rollout with municipal governments providing spaces for local health units to offer vaccine appointments.

That doesn’t mean there haven’t been issues in obtaining appointments. For those over 80 with limited skills in technology the process has been difficult. Finding vaccination appointments in a specific area has been a challenge. Locally, it wasn’t until this past weekend that appointments could be found in our local area, rather than Peterborough. It happened again on Monday, with appointments available but not locally. Patience, and trying again, does not come easily for many. They get frustrated by the what seems like endless messaging. Nevertheless, local appointments have become available for over 80-year-olds and likely will for over 70-year-olds too.