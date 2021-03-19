Over 75s can book vaccines starting Monday, says premier

Article content

Ontario is expanding its appointment bookings for residents 75 and over starting Monday through the Ontario online and telephone portal, said Premier Doug Ford, which has booked 239,000 people for shots in arm this week.

More than half of Ontarians aged 80 and over have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the premier said in a briefing Friday from a Shoppers Drug Mart in Etobicoke.

Ford said thanks to an army of health professionals at mass clinics and pharmacies, “we’re getting needles into arms faster than we could have ever imagined.”

“Yesterday was a record day, we administered over 61,000 doses bringing our total COVID-19 vaccine to over 1.4 million doses, that more than any province in the entire country,” Ford said.

To date, Ford said “we have vaccinated more than 91,000 people through our drug stores and in the coming weeks we will have about 700 pharmacies offering vaccines all across the province. Folks, to put that into perspective, that’s less than 25 per cent of our capacity in drug stores.”