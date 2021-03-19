Over 75s can book vaccines starting Monday, says premier
Ontario is expanding its appointment bookings for residents 75 and over starting Monday through the Ontario online and telephone portal, said Premier Doug Ford, which has booked 239,000 people for shots in arm this week.
More than half of Ontarians aged 80 and over have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the premier said in a briefing Friday from a Shoppers Drug Mart in Etobicoke.
Ford said thanks to an army of health professionals at mass clinics and pharmacies, “we’re getting needles into arms faster than we could have ever imagined.”
“Yesterday was a record day, we administered over 61,000 doses bringing our total COVID-19 vaccine to over 1.4 million doses, that more than any province in the entire country,” Ford said.
To date, Ford said “we have vaccinated more than 91,000 people through our drug stores and in the coming weeks we will have about 700 pharmacies offering vaccines all across the province. Folks, to put that into perspective, that’s less than 25 per cent of our capacity in drug stores.”
“All we need now is a steady and reliable supply of vaccines from the Federal government to ensure anyone who wants one, gets one as soon as possible so we can all stay safe.”
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said the rollout is moving into high gear.
“Thanks to the efforts of our health care partners and the efficiency of our booking system, Ontario has been able to schedule more appointments and vaccinate more people quickly and conveniently,” said Minister Elliott.
For vaccine bookings, people can log on to COVID19.ontariohealth.ca website to register or phone 1-888-999 6488.
Ontario reported 1,745 daily cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The province also recorded 10 deaths for a total of 7,212 deaths to date.
Ontario reported a total of 325,254 cases of which 303,789 were reported as resolved.
There were 759 hospitalizations in Ontario while 309 patients were in intensive care units and 176 people were on a ventilator.
In Hastings and Prince Edward region, health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 and seven active cases.
The latest case involved a male under the age of 19.
There were 429 people listed as recovered.
The health unit said a total of 442 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began.
No persons were listed in hospital, nor in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator.
There are no outbreaks listed in the region.
The local death toll from the virus stands at six.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 15,909 vaccines have been administered in the region and 1,870 people have now been fully vaccinated with a second jab.
In Canada, a total of 922,848 cases have been recorded of which 870,978 are listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 29,280 cases listed as active and 22,590 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 122 million cases with 2.69 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.