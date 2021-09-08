Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides moves to Chepstow
For the first time in two years, Chepstow will host an in-person, socially distanced, Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides fundraiser.
The walk will be held on Sunday, September 19 at Chepstow Lions Park at 12:30 p.m. To donate, or join the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, please visit www.walkfordogguides.com.
The fundraiser is run in support of the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, a national charity that provides dog guides to those in need at no cost. This year organizers hope to raise $1,300,000 which will go towards training dog guides including their transportation and accommodation. Dog guides support people who are blind or visually impaired as well as those with hearing, medical and physical disabilities, epilepsy, autism, diabetes and for professional agencies assisting people in traumatic situations.
The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides has been operating since 1983. Since then, they have provided more than 3,000 dog guides to those in need across Canada. With each dog costing approximately $35,000 to breed, train and place with qualified Canadians with a medical or physical disability. The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides receives no funding from the government and relies solely on public support and donations to continue providing dog guides.
Through the foundation, dog guides like Stanley, an Autism Assistance Dog Guide, have been able to help those in need. Stanley helps ten-year-old Alex manage daily routines, calm down when he’s frustrated and become more comfortable in public. With Stanley’s help, Alex has become more independent.
The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides also assists with breeding and training future guides. The foundation places puppies with volunteer families for 12 to 18 months, after which they return to Dog Guide University to major in one of the seven programs the foundation offers and go on to change someone’s life for the better.
The walk helps provide Dog Guides at no cost to the growing number of Canadians who need them. There is no registration fee and donations volunteers raise will go straight towards the cause. The dog walk fundraiser is an opportunity to enjoy a fun day outside and join alongside the community in helping raise funds for a national charity