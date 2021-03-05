PM Trudeau's VIP jet returns to service at 8 Wing after extensive repairs

Jessica Lamirande, spokesperson with Department of National Defence, told The Intelligencer the jet used by the prime minister for international flights has been fixed.

The government announced in late December it is replacing the aging Polaris fleet in future but the replacements are expected to take years and in the interim the CC-150 Polaris will continue to serve the PM as well as Governor General’s office for flights abroad.

The CC-150 Polaris, Canada’s version of the United States’ Air Force One aircraft, was seen on the flight line at 8 Wing Trenton this week with a shiny new paint job after extensive repairs, estimated to run into the millions of dollars, to repair the nosecone, frame and cowling of one engine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government VIP jet is back in service at its home at 8 Wing Trenton after undergoing more than a year of repairs following a hangar collision mishap in October 2019.

Lamirande said Friday morning from Ottawa the repairs needed to make the plane airworthy have been completed and the plane has returned to Canada’s largest military air base in Quinte West.

“The Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-150 Polaris “01” is back home at 8 Wing Trenton, Ont. after a period of repairs and scheduled maintenance. After receiving some paint touch-ups at the Wing, the aircraft has resumed regular operations,” she said.

“The CC-150 Polaris is a key part of the RCAF’s fleets, and the return of CC-15001 is a welcome one. The Polaris is the RCAF designation for the Airbus A310-304, which has been adapted for military use for transport of VIPs, personnel, supplies, and equipment, as well as for medical evacuation.”

The plane was damaged in a towing incident on October 18, 2019 when the aircraft jumped its chocks, rolled across the floor of 10 hangar and collided nose first into an opposing wall.

An investigation by the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Directorate of Flight Safety was convened to explore the cause of the accident

As part of the ongoing investigation by the RCAF Directorate of Flight Safety, a report found the plane was stopped and was waiting for base personnel to bring the plane into the hangar.

Personnel applied the brake on the aircraft and inserted large wedge-like chocks in front of the landing gear wheels to prevent it from moving forward, said investigators.

“Once the aircraft reached a position in front of 10 hangar, the tow crew stopped the aircraft, set the chocks and the parking brake. During the tow tractor change, while no tractor was attached, the aircraft started moving forward and over the chocks,” the report said.

“Attempts to stop the aircraft by the tow crew were unsuccessful. The right engine struck the D-12 tow tractor parked inside the hangar, before the nose contacted the hangar far wall structure, finally stopping the aircraft. The aircraft sustained very serious damage (“B” category),” the report said at the time.

Cost of the repairs to the aircraft has not been made public.