Police Briefs

Domestic assault

Belleville Police attended a west end apartment complex regarding a domestic dispute Thursday at 10:40 a.m. Police arrive on scene and spoke to a 39-year-old female who advised that her and her boyfriend had a heated argument. The argument continued into the bedroom where the female placed her arm across the doorway. The 50-year-old male slammed the door on the female’s arm causing minor injuries. The female left the apartment and contacted police. The male was placed under arrest for domestic assault and released a short time later on an undertaking and will appear in court on March 15.

Warrants

While on general patrol in the area of North Front St. Thursday at 2:48 p.m., Belleville Police observed a vehicle making a lane change without signaling. Officers conducted a traffic stop where upon further investigation it was learned a warrant was outstanding for the 21-year-old male driver. Josiah Blenman, from Pickering, was wanted on charges for uttering threats, assault and failing to comply with a probation order. He appeared in court Friday for a bail hearing.

Break, enter and assault

Belleville Police were called to the west end regarding a female who had broken into a residence and assaulted the occupants inside at 4 a.m. Friday. The occupants suffered minor injuries. As a result, the 23-year-old Belleville resident was charged with break and enter. two counts of assault, two counts of mischief and two counts of breach of probation. She wad held for a bail hearing Friday.