Police briefs

Grease fire

Very quick thinking occupants of a two-storey home on Moira St. West were able to control and extinguish a stovetop cooking oil fire Tuesday evening just after 6 p.m.

As fire crews arrived they discovered an adult female occupant suffering from respiratory difficulties while an adult male had minor burns to his hands. The female was treated by firefighters on scene and transported to Belleville General Hospital by paramedics for further respiratory treatment. The male was treated by paramedics on scene for minor burns to his hands but was not transported to hospital.

Firefighters quickly ventilated the residence allowing occupants including three small children to return to their home.

Senior Fire Prevention Officer Norm Mitts said the “cooking incident could have easily become much worse had it not been for some quick thinking and the use of a pot lid to control the stovetop fire.

“Crews are hoping the female occupant has a speedy recovery,” he added.

The investigation has concluded and the cause of the fire is attributed to droplets of canola cooking oil contacting a high temperature stove element. The fire is deemed accidental in nature.

Both adult occupants received swift treatment for their injuries. All levels of the home were protected with working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.