Police briefs
Article content
Grease fire
Very quick thinking occupants of a two-storey home on Moira St. West were able to control and extinguish a stovetop cooking oil fire Tuesday evening just after 6 p.m.
Police briefs Back to video
As fire crews arrived they discovered an adult female occupant suffering from respiratory difficulties while an adult male had minor burns to his hands. The female was treated by firefighters on scene and transported to Belleville General Hospital by paramedics for further respiratory treatment. The male was treated by paramedics on scene for minor burns to his hands but was not transported to hospital.
Firefighters quickly ventilated the residence allowing occupants including three small children to return to their home.
Senior Fire Prevention Officer Norm Mitts said the “cooking incident could have easily become much worse had it not been for some quick thinking and the use of a pot lid to control the stovetop fire.
“Crews are hoping the female occupant has a speedy recovery,” he added.
The investigation has concluded and the cause of the fire is attributed to droplets of canola cooking oil contacting a high temperature stove element. The fire is deemed accidental in nature.
Both adult occupants received swift treatment for their injuries. All levels of the home were protected with working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Advertisement
Article content
The fire was contained to the area immediately surrounding the stovetop with a damage estimate of $500. Crews remained on scene for less than an hour.
Firefighters and Fire Prevention Officers remind us to always practice safe cooking. This weekend we change our clocks for daylight savings time which has traditionally been an excellent time to change our smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.
Stolen Vehicle
Belleville Police officers attended on Dunnett Blvd. for the report of a stolen vehicle Tuesday at 5:45 a.m. A 2010 Red Chevrolet Malibu, Ontario Plate BXNE466 was taken from the driveway.
Mischief and theft
Belleville Police officers attended a business on Dundas St. West Tuesday at 6:40 a.m. A male party had pried a donation box off the side of the building and fled with the contents. Investigation revealed the culprit was known to police. Later in the day officers located and arrested 43-year-old Belleville resident Paul Laroche-Davidson. He has a court date of April 15th.
Arrested on Warrants
Belleville Police officers investigated a car on North Front St. Wednesday at just after midnight. A person in the car had an outstanding arrest warrant with Belleville Police. Cory Coles, 37, was arrested and later released. He has a April 15th court date.
Meanwhile, Wednesday at 1 a.m., officers investigated an unwanted person on Sidney Street. A check of the male revealed an arrest warrant with Belleville Police. Aaron Edwards, 45, was arrested and later released. He also has an April 15th court date.