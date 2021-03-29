Police Briefs







OPP executive warrant An investigation led by the Peterborough County Detachment Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) resulted in a search warrant being executed at a residence on County Road 30 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township Sunday. Members from Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and Aviation Services assisted with the warrant execution. County Road 30 was closed north of County Road 42 for the ongoing investigation. There was no threat to public safety. Busy weekend Belleville Police Service responded to 49 calls from Saturday at 5 a.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m. Probe sexual Assault Belleville Police received a complaint alleging a sexual assault which had occurred on the west side of the city on March 24 involving a female victim. As a result of an investigation by members of the Uniform Division, 39-year-old city resident Brandon James Spence was arrested March 27 and taken into custody. Spence was charged with one count of sexual assault. He has been released from custody on a Form 10 Undertaking with conditions, and is expected to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice April 29 at 9 a.m. No further details will be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Arrested on warrants Belleville Police patrolling the Front Street area around 7:55 p.m. came across a woman wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. Police confirmed the warrants and arrested the woman without further incident. Louise Marie Hall, 41, a city resident, was taken into custody and held at the Belleville Police Service on charges of theft – under $5,000 (two counts), and three counts of failing to attend court as directed. Hall was held in custody and was set to appear before the weekend and statutory holiday court on the morning of March 28 . Police receive 66 calls Belleville Police Service responded to 66 calls from Friday at 5 a.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. Break and enter Police were called Friday at 11:43 a.m. to Habitat for Humanity location on Bell Boulevard for a report of a break-in. Investigation revealed that between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. earlier that day, unknown person(s) broke into a shed on the property. It was unknown exactly at the time of the investigation as to what was stolen. Investigation into the matter is continuing, and police have video surveillance footage. Police are asking anyone who may have information about this to please contact investigating officer Sgt. Mike Doucette #93 at (613) 966-0882 ext. 4093 or by e-mail at: mdoucette@police.belleville.on.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at (613) 969-8477. Damaged property

Police responded Friday at 2 p.m. to a business location in the Church Street and St. Paul Street area for a report of a male who had damaged property. Investigation revealed a man to had kicked in the front door to the business, causing extensive damage. After speaking with witnesses, police later caught up with the man. He was arrested and charged with the offence of mischief – under $5,000. Justin Christopher Etches, 30, of Belleville was released from custody on an undertaking to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice April 22.

Bail violations Belleville Police responded at 2:51 Friday to a residence in the east end of the city for reported mischief done to property. Investigation resulted in a female being arrested for throwing rocks through a window. The female, a 21-year-old city resident, was already out on bail for the offence of failing to comply with a release order. She was arrested and taken into custody on further charges including mischief to property not exceeding $5,000, breach of recognizance, and breach of an undertaking. She was to appear before the weekend and statutory holiday court via CCTV on the morning of March 27. Damaged property Police attended a Moira Street East location at 5:47 p.m. for a report of a man causing damage to property inside the residence. Upon police arrival, the male had already left the location. He was located a short time later in the area of College Street East and Baldwin Street. The 35-year-old city man was arrested and taken into custody on charges of mischief to property not exceeding $5,000, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, resisting arrest, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance. He was set to appear before the weekend and statutory holiday court via CCTV on the morning of March 27. Arrested on warrants On Saturday at 12:25 a.m., police were patrolling the North Front Street and Bell Boulevard area. A male, known to police, was observed to be out and about. A check on the male revealed there were warrants for his arrest on outstanding charges. The man was arrested on the authority of the warrants without incident and taken into custody. Paul Laroche-Davidson, 43, was transported to the Belleville Police Service and later released on an undertaking on charges of mischief – under $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with probation orders. He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice April 29.

Meanwhile, on Sunday at 7:38 p.m. Belleville Police were called to an east end apartment complex regarding a disturbance. A male and female were engaged in a loud argument upon police arrival. Further investigation revealed that a warrant existed for the 34-year-old female for driving while being disqualified and for failing to appear in court. Sherri Tremblay was arrested on the strength of the warrants and held for a bail hearing on Monday, March 29th. Also on Sunday at 9:23 p.m. Belleville Police received information that a 25-year-old male was currently not with his surety and therefore was breaching a release order. Further information was provided to police that the male had a GPS tracking bracelet attached to his ankle. The coordinates for the male's location was broadcast to officers and at 9:39 p.m. the male was located on Front Street and taken into custody. He was wanted on charges for breach of a recognizance and held for a bail hearing on Monday, March 29th. Finally on Sunday at 7:53 p.m. Belleville Police received information that a 36-year-old male was wanted on warrants and currently at a west end business. Police attended the business and located the male that was wanted. Ryan Kleinsteuber was arrested on the strength of the warrants for Assault and two accounts of breach of probation. He was released on an undertaking and appear for court on April 22nd.

