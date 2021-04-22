Article content

Domestic dispute

Belleville Police Service responded to a domestic dispute in the area of Front St. Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police Briefs Back to video

Police arrived on scene and through the investigative process learned that a female had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The 34-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault and transported to Belleville Police Service. He was released on an Undertaking with a court date on May 20th in Belleville Criminal Court.

Impaired driving

Belleville Police received a call of a possible impaired driver in the area of Moira St. West Thursday at 2:45 a.m.

Officers attended in the area and located a vehicle that had sever damage to the front end. Upon further investigation police learned the vehicle was involved in a single motor collision, where extensive damage had occurred to a guard rail.

Dylan Taylor, 26-years-old from Belleville was charged with having over the legal limit of alcohol in his system and several Highway Traffic Act Offences. He was released on an Undertaking with a court date of May 27th.