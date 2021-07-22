Police Briefs
Stolen vehicle
Belleville Police officers attended an address on Bridge St E. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. regarding a stolen vehicle.
The complainant reported that at after 4 a.m. on July 21 his vehicle was stolen. The vehicle is a 2006 Buick Allure four door black in colour. It has a personal plate “Larry 89”. If the vehicle is observed please contact your local police department.
Theft
Belleville Police are investigating a theft following an incident Sunday at 12:24 p.m. Officers spoke with a person who lived on John Street, who had reported that his car was parked overnight on July 18. An unknown suspect entered the vehicle and removed sunglasses, prescription glasses, and some money.
Scams
The Belleville Police Service is cautioning the public in regrds to a scam that appears to be targeting the area. Residents are reporting that they are receiving a call that appears to be originating from a Belleville Police Service phone line. The scammers are advising that a family member has been arrested and a large sum of money needs to be sent to bail the person out. The caller may also claim to be from the R.C.M.P.
The Belleville Police would also remind residents that the Canada Revenue Agency Scam is still going on. A reminder that the C.R.A does not take ITunes cards, or Google play cards as payment. They also do not make you drive to Kingston to deposit money into a Bit Coin machine.