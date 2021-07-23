Police Briefs

Article content

Assault with a weapon

Belleville Police were called to a local establishment for a report of assault with a weapon Thursday at 11:49 p.m.

Officers located the male victim who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his face. Witnesses explained that a verbal feud resulted in a male suspect throwing a beer bottle at the male victim.

Lucas Shuttleworth, 22, of Belleville, was arrested for assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. He was later released on a promise to appear with an undertaking with a court date of September 9.

Breach of undertaking

Belleville Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle north of the city Friday at 3:07 a.m., and a check of the male driver showed that he was on conditions to remain in his residence between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. as a result of a previous assault charge.

A 17-year-old male from Belleville was arrested for breaching that condition. He was later released on a promise to appear with a court date on September 14. The male’s name was not released as he is considered a young person.