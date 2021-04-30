





POSTMEDIA FILE PHOTO

Article content Weapons charges A Picton man faces weapons-related charges in connection with a reported dispute early Thursday in Belleville. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police briefs: Friday Back to video City police said the dispute at about 5 a.m. in an east-end apartment complex was resolved but they learned someone in the building was in possession of weapons but lacked authorization. A police search ensued. Justin Dennis, 31, is charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of careless storage of ammunition, four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possessing a weapon while prohibited, and two counts of breaching probation. He was held for a bail hearing later in the day and remanded into custody. His next court date wasn’t immediately available. Mischief charge Belleville police have charged a city man after the breaking of a window at an east-end home Thursday night. Someone called police at 9:30 p.m. to report an unwanted man at a home, Sgt. David Johnson wrote in a news release. He added a window had been broken by a man whom the occupants knew and who was trying to gain entry despite being told previously he was unwelcome.

Article content Michael Boulter, 35, is charged with mischief and being unlawfully in a dwelling. He was released pending a court appearance May 21. Motorcycle safety Eager to avoid another death-filled year, provincial police are urging motorcyclists and other motorists to drive cautiously. Forty-two motorcyclists died in 2020 on OPP-patrolled roads; it was “one of the worst riding seasons in more than 10 years,” a police release stated. Thirty-seven of the deaths did not involve other vehicles, it noted, and 20 involved riders ages 55 to 74. “There were 27 fatalities in 2019.” To date this year there have been four. Investigators cited excessive speed and failing to yield the right of way as prime factors in the deaths. “Aggressive and careless driving have no place on our roads, especially where motorcycles are involved,” stated Chief Supt. Rohan Thompson, commander of the OPP highway safety division. “The OPP urges motorcyclists and other drivers to share the road safely and be alert. “Motorcyclists are reminded to always ride responsibly, sober and drug-free, and to make themselves visible to other motorists. “May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Please help make it a safe riding season.” For more on motorcycle safety, visit http://www.motorcycling.ca/safety. Vehicle on golf course Two people from Brockville face charges after a report of a vehicle on a golf course in Tyendinaga Township. Lennox and Addington County OPP received a complaint at 7 p.m. April 28 about a suspicious vehicle on a course off of Old Highway 2.

Article content “Police arrived on scene and located a driver and passenger sleeping inside a running vehicle,” Const. Shannon Cork wrote in a news release. Police seized suspected fentanyl, credit cards and personal documents and arrested the pair. Lisa Blommesteyn, 32, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drug and possession of a controlled substance. Devyn Stewart-Gravel, 23, faces the possession charge and one of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000. Both were released and are to appear in Napanee court on an undisclosed date. Blommesteyn’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven. Charged with impaired A near-collision between two vehicles in Quinte West has led to a charge against a Quebec resident. Quinte West OPP reported observing a pickup truck making an unsafe turn in front of an oncoming vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. April 25. Carol Dufour, 42, of Dolbeau-Mistassini is charged with driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit Dufour was released with a 90-day licence suspension and is to appear May 13 in Belleville court. Police impounded the vehicle for seven days. Charges after disputes Complaints between neighbours have resulted in multiple charges against a Quinte West resident. Quinte West OPP responding to a complaint at a home on Schriver Road at 2 p.m. April 24 charged one person with trespassing. They returned at 4:30 p.m. after an assault allegation. Police stated officers then announced their intent to arrest one person, who then tried to flee while assaulting and threatening them. Adrienne Ray-Pinkerton, 38, is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count each of assault, threatening to cause death or bodily harm, resisting a peace officer, and trespassing-failing to leave when directed. Ray-Pinkerton was released and is to appear May 20 in Belleville court.

