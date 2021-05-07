





Article content Man injured in Cannifton Belleville police closed Cannifton Road North for more than seven hours Friday for a large-scale investigation. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Updated: Police briefs - Friday Back to video Someone reported at 1:34 a.m. a man had been injured seriously, Sgt. Brad Lentini wrote in a news release. Paramedics took the man to Belleville General Hospital and then to Kingston Health Sciences Centre for further treatment. Officers closed the street between McColl and Latchford Streets but reopened it at 9 a.m. The Belleville police emergency response team and detectives are involved in the investigation. No further information was immediately available. Thefts reported Belleville police are asking for tips in two theft investigations. Someone reported at 9:18 a.m. Thursday a licence plate had been taken from a trailer in the Meyers Pier area, police stated. The disappearance had just been discovered. The plate reads M5661C. Police added they had no suspects.

Article content Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477. The second, apparently separate case was reported at 1:15 p.m, when a caller told police a package of prescription cannabis was taken that morning from a home in southwestern Belleville. Anyone with information should contact Const. Matthew Sly at 613-966-0882 ext. 4198 or msly@police.belleville.on.ca or Crime Stoppers. Window smashed Police in Belleville are trying to identify a person whom they say smashed a window in the West Hill Thursday. Officers received the complaint at 3:39 p.m. and found the damage occurred in the area of Tripp Avenue and Moira Street West. They stated they obtained video surveillance images. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Abrams at 613-966-0882 ext. 4139 or mabrams@police.belleville.on.ca or Crime Stoppers. Domestic assault charge A Belleville man faces a charge of domestic assault after a disturbance late Thursday in the Sidney Street area. Police reported a man assaulted his female partner, then drove away from the home. The woman did not sustain any serious physical injury, police added. Police, who were notified at 11:20 p.m., arrested a man soon afterward. He was later released with strict conditions and is to appear June 7 in Belleville court. His name was not released in order to protect the woman’s identity. Charged after collision Two people each face multiple charges stemming from a collision Thursday in Quinte West.

Article content Police responding to a call at 3:50 a.m. about a vehicle in a ditch arrived at the Bellevue Drive scene to find two people standing nearby and a backpack on the ground, Const. Devin Leeworthy reported. The scene was between Roblin Road and Sidney Street North. “Officers attempted to identify the owner of the bag, and in doing so located what was suspected to be a loaded handgun,” Leeworthy wrote in a news release. “Both people were arrested for possession of a restricted firearm. As a result, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a prohibited knife, three replica firearms, a can of bear spray as well as multiple cellular phones were seized.” Debra Smid, 44, of Quinte West is charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and breaching an undertaking. Smid was released and ordered to appear May 27 in Belleville court. Trevor Cox, 32, of Belleville is also charged with the weapon and drug offences plus two counts of breaching probation and five counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited. Police held Cox in custody pending a bail hearing Friday.

