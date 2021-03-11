Police continue investigation into city woman’s death in east end

Article content

Belleville police continued to probe the death of a woman found Tuesday in her east-end city home by police during a wellness check.

Police told The Intelligencer they have yet to released more details surrounding the death of the 62-year-old woman noting there are measures underway with notifying next of kin.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Two city police SUVS remained on scene at 47 Plaza Square Thursday as neighbours walked dogs or by themselves getting some air in warming temperatures.

The white-brick side split home and property has been cordoned off at the northeast bend in the quiet residential street off Bridge Street East opposite the north-end of the Belleville plaza.

Two vehicles remain parked in the driveway and there was little movement outside of the home Thursday morning.

A 64-year-old man was expected to appear for a show-cause hearing Thursday in Belleville court to answer first-degree murder charges after the woman was discovered in her home with signs of trauma, said police.