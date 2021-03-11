Police continue investigation into city woman’s death in east end
Article content
Belleville police continued to probe the death of a woman found Tuesday in her east-end city home by police during a wellness check.
Police told The Intelligencer they have yet to released more details surrounding the death of the 62-year-old woman noting there are measures underway with notifying next of kin.
Police continue investigation into city woman’s death in east end Back to video
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.
Two city police SUVS remained on scene at 47 Plaza Square Thursday as neighbours walked dogs or by themselves getting some air in warming temperatures.
The white-brick side split home and property has been cordoned off at the northeast bend in the quiet residential street off Bridge Street East opposite the north-end of the Belleville plaza.
Two vehicles remain parked in the driveway and there was little movement outside of the home Thursday morning.
A 64-year-old man was expected to appear for a show-cause hearing Thursday in Belleville court to answer first-degree murder charges after the woman was discovered in her home with signs of trauma, said police.
Advertisement
Article content
It’s not known if the unidentified man remains in custody but it is likely given early days of the case and are pending any bail hearings.
Police said earlier in a news release that as “a result of information obtained from complainants and officer observations the residence was entered by police. A search of the residence revealed the presence of a sixty-two-year-old female with signs of trauma. It was determined that the female was deceased.”
“A continued search lead to the discovery of a sixty-four-year-old male. As a result of investigation, the sixty-four old male was arrested and subsequently charged with first-degree murder contrary to Section 235 (1) Criminal Code.:
“Members of the Belleville Police Service Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Unit are continuing this investigation in partnership with the Coroner’s Office,” police said.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Pat Kellar at 613-966-0882 ext. 4128 or pkellar@police.belleville.on.ca or anonymously through Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).