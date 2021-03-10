





Share this Story: Police forum hears new IMPACT program may de-escalate crisis responses in city

Police forum hears new IMPACT program may de-escalate crisis responses in city jpg, BI

Article content Calls to defuse incidents of erratic persons acting out due to addictions or mental health issues will be better answered in future through crisis response teams co-staffed by police and mental health workers, a virtual public forum on policing in Belleville heard Tuesday evening. But arriving at optimum de-escalation of physical or emotional confrontations between uniformed peace officers and persons struggling with varying deep-seated addictions or psychological issues is easier said than done. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police forum hears new IMPACT program may de-escalate crisis responses in city Back to video And, it isn’t going to happen overnight, advised those working the frontlines of communities coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by Belleville Coun. Chris Malette in a special city council meeting, police, addiction and mental health services from Kingston to Belleville said a different assortment of co-agency response programs are slowly beginning to take shape. Belleville Police Chief Mike Callaghan noted on the heels of the new $1 million IMPACT program announced last month that will see Belleville police and mental health respond to crises together, that “at the end of the day, what we are trying to do is ensuring individuals who are in mental health crisis or addiction crisis that we’re getting the right resources at the right time to support these individuals.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Obviously, in policing we want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem and when we look at calls for service … we’re right now looking at over 40 per cent of our calls are direct or indirectly related to mental health calls,” said Callaghan. From 2019 to 2020, the chief said city police recorded a 27 per cent spike in mental health calls for service reinforcing the need for collaboration more than ever between agencies and police. Belleville Police Insp. Sheri Meeks told the two-hour forum that police are hopeful thanks to the pending rollout of the IMPACT program that will complement existing de-escalation training of officers in the city. Meeks said the IMPACT program comes after numerous meetings between city police, Ontario Provincial Police and Addictions and Mental Health Services Hastings and Prince Edward (AMHS-HPE) to examine de-escalation models across Ontario. The IMPACT program, she said, is “based upon the Waterloo Regional Police Service and Wellington OPP model and that is basically an integrated mobile police and co-response team. Belleville Police will have two workers assigned to the city while OPP will also see workers throughout Hastings County to assist police. “It’s all based on calls for service, time of day, amount of calls and what we need in each area,” Meeks said. “The goal of that is you’re going to have one embedded worker who works out of the police services including our own and they respond 10 hours a day, seven days a week. We go to the call and when there is no safety concerns and we have mitigated that we will call in that worker to better handle that call.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A transitional worker will also be assigned to all detachments and city police headquarters to “assist on all the follow-up and supports that individual may require for service,” she said. “That’s the link, that communication, that collaboration we need in the follow-up.” Garry Laws, CEO of AMHS-HPE, said his group has worked with city police for years while providing addiction treatment services and is getting ready to launch IMPACT. Laws said “there will be about 15 staff connected to IMPACT including on the ground and in the detachments as well as the transitional case managers because we want to make sure that the clients do, in fact, get that service and get the right resources at the right time.” Insp. Scott Semple of the Lennox & Addington OPP as well as Det-Sgt. Carla Stacey of Kingston Police Service told the public forum they have also welcomed mental health support workers to be on hand for crisis response calls with police officers. Three mental health workers are on the 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. shifts with police to respond to calls in Kington with a further dozen police officers receiving de-escalation training in Hamilton, Stacey said.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Belleville