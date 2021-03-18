Premier Ford ecstatic US may loan Canada 1.5M AstraZeneca doses

“God bless America, thank God. I have been bugging Trump, I’ve been bugging Biden, all of them. They must get sick of Doug Ford asking for help,” Ford said. “Our greatest partner, trading partner, our greatest friend in the world, President Biden thank you. And once I get ‘em, I will call you a champion but I need to get them first.”

Ford said he welcomed the President Joe Biden offer at a time when deliveries have been patchy to Ontario hampering a full rollout.

Mexico is also in line for 2.5 million doses of the same vaccine from the US, confirmed a White House spokesperson in the daily news briefing in Washington.

In a briefing from the First Ontario Centre in Hamilton while touring a new mass vaccination centre Thursday, Ford expressed relief upon learning from a reporter that the White House had confirmed it was working on sending the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Breaking news that the United States may loan Canada 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca was music to the ears of Premier Doug Ford who has bemoaned vaccine delivery delays for months.

“I appreciate, I’ve been waiting. That’s what true neighbours do, you help each other out in a crisis. I understand they gotta get their people done first, I’d be no different. Bring it on, if we have to go down there and pick ‘em up, I will drive down in my pickup and pick ‘em up if I have to,” he said. “We’re ready, we’ll take all the vaccines you can give us.”

Ford did not give a definitive answer as to whether the province would administer AstraZeneca vaccines to 65 and over adults after an advisory the vaccine could be given to those above the 60-64 age group.

Ontario, meanwhile, reported 1,553 daily cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The province also recorded another 15 deaths for a total of 7,202 deaths to date.

Ontario reported a total of 323,509 cases of which 303,493 were reported as resolved.

There were 730 hospitalizations in Ontario while 304 patients were in intensive care units and 186 people were on a ventilator.

In Hastings and Prince Edward region, health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 and nine active cases.

There were 426 people listed as recovered.

The health unit said a total of 441 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began.

No persons were listed in hospital, nor in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator.

There are no outbreaks listed in the region.

The local death toll from the virus stands at six.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 14,905 vaccines have been administered in the region and 1,345 people have now been fully vaccinated with a second jab.

In Canada, a total of 919,239 cases have been recorded of which 865,085 are listed as recovered.

Nationally, there were 31,600 cases listed as active and 22,554 deaths.

Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 121.5 million cases with 2.68 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.