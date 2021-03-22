Public hospitals get funding to offset COVID-19 impacts: Ford
Article content
Small and medium public hospitals will receive $1.2 billion in funding from the Ontario government to help offset the financial impacts created by COVID-19, said Premier Doug Ford Monday.
In a briefing from Centenary Hospital in Scarborough, Ford said the funding is designed to help hospitals recover from any shortfalls worsened by the pandemic in the last year.
Public hospitals get funding to offset COVID-19 impacts: Ford Back to video
“I want to reassure hospitals we will continue to have your backs during these extraordinary times,” Ford said.
Ford said the province is working to help hospitals focus on the “next challenge which is tackling the growing surgical backlog.”
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said $696.6 million in funding will be allocated to help cover “historic working funds deficits for eligible public hospitals to ensure that they remain financially stable during this critical time.”.
Elliott said in the briefing $572.3 million will also offset the loss of other forms of revenue such “parking, as co-payments for private rooms and the reduction of retail services, all of which contribute to patient care and support clinical services.”
Advertisement
Article content
“Ontario’s hospitals have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Every day our doctors, nurses and staff face this deadly virus head-on and we are so thankful for their heroic efforts to protect the health and well-being of Ontarians,” she said.
Ontario reported 1,699 daily cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The province also recorded three deaths for a total of 7,244 deaths to date.
The seven-day average of cases is 1,600.
Ontario reported a total of 330,573 cases of which 308,578 were reported as resolved.
There were 813 hospitalizations in Ontario while 298 patients were in intensive care units and 186 people were on a ventilator.
In Canada, a total of 933,759 cases have been recorded of which 876,100 are listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 35,009 cases listed as active and 22,676 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 123.3 million cases with 2.71 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.
In Hastings and Prince Edward region Monday, health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 and seven active cases.
There were 431 people listed as recovered.
The health unit said a total of 444 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began.
No persons were listed in hospital, nor in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator.
There are no outbreaks listed in the region.
The local death toll from the virus stands at six.
Advertisement
Article content
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 20,022 vaccines have been administered in the region and 1,893 people have now been fully vaccinated with a second jab.
On Sunday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties declined to six, with no new cases announced during the day.
One new case was reported Saturday, that of a Belleville man in his 20s who had travelled outside the region, Hastings-Prince Edward Public Health’s Saturday update showed.
There were no hospitalization or outbreaks tied to the virus, as of Sunday’s update, which included two recovered cases.
There were two active cases in Belleville, and one each in Quinte West, North Hastings, central Hastings County, and Prince Edward County. All of the current cases involved people younger than age 70.
The region remains in the green zone, or level of fewest restrictions, of Ontario’s COVID-19 framework.
With files from Luke Hendry