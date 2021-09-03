Quinte Ballet School hosts open house with free sampler classes
A special open house on Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. invites Quinte youth to sample some free classes and learn more about different dance styles at Quinte Ballet School of Canada at 196 Palmer Road, Belleville.
Leading the free sampler classes are Allison Nichol and Heidi Rogers who recently joined QBSC’s teaching team in the Recreation Program. Free tours and information sessions with teacher Blythe Graziano, QBSC’s Recreation Dance Coordinator are part of QBSC’s busy open house plans.
Children aged 4 to 7 years can experience a sample class of ballet, jazz and lyrical dance from 9:15 a.m. – 10 a.m. Youth aged 8 to 11 years will enjoy a sample class of ballet, jazz and lyrical dance from 10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m. Youth aged 12 years and up will participate in a sample class of ballet and contemporary dance from 12 – 1 p.m. Masks are required for all participants and visitors to the open house. Advance reservations for the free sampler classes are required with class sizes limited to ensure a safe distancing environment.
Students in Quinte Ballet School’s Recreation Program agree it will be good to back dancing in the studio when recreation classes start on September 13th in QBSC’s six dance studios. QBSC teachers are excited to welcome back students to the Recreation Dance Program with over 30 different classes offered from Monday to Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings for youth aged 4 and up including six different levels of ballet and classes in pointe, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary and tap.
The ever popular Wednesday evenings at QBSC for adults has been expanded to include Monday evenings with classes in ballet, adult barre, modern, tap and yoga. Whether you are an aspiring dancer or just want to get fit in a creative way, call for more information on Quinte Ballet School recreation dance classes at 613-962-9274 X23, email recreation@quinteballetschool.com or visit www.quinteballetschool.com.
Quinte Ballet School of Canada, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021-2022, is committed to teach, promote and present the joy of dance at both the professional and recreational levels. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Catherine Taylor, QBSC provides dancers with well-rounded training, connects them to the dance world, and supports them every step of the way. Faculty and staff are dedicated to creating an inspiring and supportive environment that nurtures talented young people towards a career in the dance industry and provides a variety of recreation classes on evenings and weekends for people of all ages who love to learn and to dance.