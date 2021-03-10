Quinte home sales shoot up a further 35 per cent in February

Home sales across Quinte shot up by 35 per cent in February compared to the same time last year with 289 units selling to new buyers, said the Quinte & District Association of Realtors in its monthly report.

So far this year in the first two months, Quinte real estate agents have sold 465 units in total which is an increase of 18.9 per cent over the same two months in 2020.

All eyes are on the real estate industry across the country as low interest rates, low housing stock inventory pent-up demand fuel record property values.

Federal officials aren’t forecasting any cooling down of the market until 2022 as COVID-19 continues to see people leaving large urban centres in search of smaller cities and subdivisions.

Don McColl, president of the Quinte & District Association of Realtors said, “February was another strong month for sales in our region.”

“We also saw a significant increase in the number of newly listed properties this past month, which helped shore up overall inventory for the first time since July. Having said that, the current imbalance in our local market continues to contribute to the upward pressure on prices driving price levels to a new all-time record for the fifth time in six months.”