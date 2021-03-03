Quinte Regional Science Fair goes virtual

Article content

After a year of not having a science fair caused by the current pandemic, the Quinte Regional Science & Technology Fair committee has planned a virtual science fair for the students in grades 4-12 in the Quinte area.

Youth Science Canada has developed an online virtual science fair platform for regions to use. Students must register their projects by March 30th. The registration system will open on March 10. Project information can be uploaded until April 7. Judges will start previewing them April 9th.

Ten minute telephone judging interviews will take place on Saturday, April 10th. The awards ceremony will occur online on April 11. There are many cash prizes and awards for the participants.

The Canada-wide Science Fair this year will be held virtually with numerous online activities. Five students in grades 7-12 from our area will be selected to compete for almost a million dollars in prize money.

The Quinte Regional Science and Technology Virtual Fair provides an excellent opportunity for enthusiastic young scientists who are curious and eager, to learn about the possibilities of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) and to investigate topics of personal interest. In addition they are provided professional level feedback and recognition for their efforts. We look forward to seeing your projects at this year’s science fair.

Christopher Spencer, co-chair of the QRSTF said, “The pandemic has resulted in extended periods of time at home. This can be fruitfully employed to create a great science project. Remember, Sir Isaac Newton founded calculus and developed gravitational theory while cloistered in his country home to avoid the bubonic plague!”