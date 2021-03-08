Quinte teen collects winter wear donations to keep homeless warm

Article content

A Grade 12 Brighton student is bringing new meaning to the term close-knit community.

Zack Selby, who is also a cadet with 173 Royal Tiger Air Cadet Squadron in Trenton, has been working to collect kitted donations from craft groups in Quinte and in Northumberland for the homeless in the area.

His hard work as part of the Knit4Warmth project has paid off, collecting more than 125 winter hats, toques, scarves, mittens and scarves to be distributed to the homeless in the area.

Selby has been doing the community work as a gold-level participant of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award.

Part of the gold level is to work with a group of youth on a common goal. Knit4Warmth is a community-based project that he and three other youth from southern Ontario designed and applied for a Passion to Purpose Grant to implement their project.

The project received a small grant that will be used to purchase more winter wear such as socks and insoles for the homeless.