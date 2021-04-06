Quinte West announces summer pop-up vendors

Article content

There are six new reasons to get excited for the summer in Quinte West.

Following the lead of Belleville’s highly successful Pop-Ups on the Bay, which saw nine vendors operate last summer at West Zwicks Park, the Quinte West Pop-ups will open in Centennial Park with unique vendors for the community to enjoy. The following businesses will be “popping-up” in Centennial Park this summer:

The Forge Wood Fire Pizza will have fresh wood-fired pizza for individuals and families.

Gator’s Dessert Truck will have ice cream and deep-fried sweet treats.

Herbert’s Fries will have all their classic favourites along with new healthy options.

J.A. Artistry featuring Zenergy will offer custom tops, scrunchies, dog bandanas and more.

Nan’s Place Food Truck will have tasty offerings such as poutine and deep-fried pickles.

PLUS rotating mini pop-ups! Over the summer a number of different businesses will rotate through one of the pop-ups locations, so there will always be something new for visitors to enjoy.

“We’re so happy with the quality and variety of the vendors we’ve chosen,” says special events coordinator Karen Parker. “Plus the mini pop-ups are a great opportunity for businesses that don’t have the resources to commit to the entire summer.”