Quinte West announces summer pop-up vendors
Article content
There are six new reasons to get excited for the summer in Quinte West.
Following the lead of Belleville’s highly successful Pop-Ups on the Bay, which saw nine vendors operate last summer at West Zwicks Park, the Quinte West Pop-ups will open in Centennial Park with unique vendors for the community to enjoy. The following businesses will be “popping-up” in Centennial Park this summer:
Quinte West announces summer pop-up vendors Back to video
The Forge Wood Fire Pizza will have fresh wood-fired pizza for individuals and families.
Gator’s Dessert Truck will have ice cream and deep-fried sweet treats.
Herbert’s Fries will have all their classic favourites along with new healthy options.
J.A. Artistry featuring Zenergy will offer custom tops, scrunchies, dog bandanas and more.
Nan’s Place Food Truck will have tasty offerings such as poutine and deep-fried pickles.
PLUS rotating mini pop-ups! Over the summer a number of different businesses will rotate through one of the pop-ups locations, so there will always be something new for visitors to enjoy.
“We’re so happy with the quality and variety of the vendors we’ve chosen,” says special events coordinator Karen Parker. “Plus the mini pop-ups are a great opportunity for businesses that don’t have the resources to commit to the entire summer.”
Advertisement
Article content
Located near the boat launch in Centennial Park, the Quinte West Pop-ups will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily beginning Friday, June 4 through Sept. 5. Those visiting the Pop-ups will be required to follow the provincial guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks. Hand sanitization will also be available at each location.
“We are excited to bring this new initiative to the Quinte West and offer the community an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and support local business,” says Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison. “It’s been a difficult year for everyone and we’re pleased to offer a safe and fun outdoor activity for everyone to enjoy.”
For more information on the Pop-ups, visit www.quintewest.ca and follow the City of Quinte West on social media.