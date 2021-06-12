Quinte West helping retailers
Article content
A new Quinte West initiative is allowing retailers to display and sell merchandise on City sidewalks or boulevards in front of their business.
As Ontario enters Step 1 on the Roadmap to Reopen, retail businesses across the province are opening their doors to customers at 15 per cent capacity. The City of Quinte West wants to make it easier for these businesses to serve more customers safely until they can reopen at full capacity. By allowing businesses to have sidewalk sales on City property, it will be easier for small retailers to serve more customers.
Quinte West helping retailers Back to video
“This past year has been difficult for everyone, but especially for small businesses,” said Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison. “Allowing retailers to sell their goods outside for no additional fee is just one small part of our plan to help local businesses throughout the reopening process.”
For more information about the guidelines for participating in this program, interested business owners can visitquintewest.site/c19resources. Racks and stands must leave a clear path for pedestrians and cannot interfere with pedestrian traffic. If there are issues with having enough space, the City is committed to working with retailers to find alternative arrangements that work for everyone.
Advertisement
Article content
Shane and Ryan O’Shaughnessy, owners of Red Shark Men’s Wear, located in downtown Trenton are grateful for the extra capacity this will allow for their customers.
“We definitely plan on taking advantage of this opportunity to sell products outside,” said Shane. “In a small store like ours, 15 per cent capacity is only two people. This way people can browse our products outside while they wait to get in the store.”
As people across Ontario adjust to the changing guidelines and restrictions, everyone should remember to be patient and kind towards other shoppers and business owners. With some businesses opening for the first time in months, longer than usual wait times may occur. Consider allowing more time for your shopping trip as businesses accommodate the reduced capacity.