Quinte West helping retailers

A new Quinte West initiative is allowing retailers to display and sell merchandise on City sidewalks or boulevards in front of their business.

As Ontario enters Step 1 on the Roadmap to Reopen, retail businesses across the province are opening their doors to customers at 15 per cent capacity. The City of Quinte West wants to make it easier for these businesses to serve more customers safely until they can reopen at full capacity. By allowing businesses to have sidewalk sales on City property, it will be easier for small retailers to serve more customers.

“This past year has been difficult for everyone, but especially for small businesses,” said Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison. “Allowing retailers to sell their goods outside for no additional fee is just one small part of our plan to help local businesses throughout the reopening process.”

For more information about the guidelines for participating in this program, interested business owners can visitquintewest.site/c19resources. Racks and stands must leave a clear path for pedestrians and cannot interfere with pedestrian traffic. If there are issues with having enough space, the City is committed to working with retailers to find alternative arrangements that work for everyone.