Quinte West to host national soccer championship in 2024

QUINTE WEST — This morning, Canada Soccer announced that Quinte West will host the U15 Toyota National Championship Tournament in October 2024.

The six-day soccer competition will include boys and girls U15 teams from each province and will bring the 24 teams and their families, coaches, game officials, volunteers and spectators to the city.

“Quinte West is thrilled to host this exciting national event,” says Mayor Jim Harrison. “It speaks to the quality of our venues, sportsfields and staff. We look forward to working with our partners throughout the region to showcase the Bay of Quinte to young, talented soccer players from across Canada.”

“Over the next three years, a new committee will work to bring this event to fruition,” says Linda Lisle, Manager Economic Development and Tourism Services.

“The tournament will act as a step towards growing sports tourism within the city as it has been identified as a high-performing economic driver. This bid required over 170 hotel rooms and hospitality options which will boost tourism in the fall shoulder season.”

After attending a Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance Conference, the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board (BOQRMB) hosted Canada Soccer for a regional site visit in the fall of 2019 which resulted in the competitive bid submission from Quinte West. Along with the BOQRMB, the bid team has already solicited a great deal of support from Quinte West Soccer Club, Volunteer & Information Quinte, local media outlets, transportation companies and others.