QW Public Library partners with Stirling Musical Instrument Lending Library

The Quinte West Public Library is excited to announce its partnership with the Stirling Musical Instrument Lending Library (MILL). Residents in the Quinte West area can register for membership and also enjoy convenient musical instrument pick-up and drop-off at the Trenton branch of the library.

MILL is housed at the Stirling Public Library and has a wonderful collection with hundreds of instruments. They range from ukuleles for beginners to cellos for experienced musicians and everything in between. Annual membership is $30 which gives a MILL member the ability to loan one instrument at a time for the whole year.

“This is such a great fit for us at the Library,” says Suzanne Humphreys, CEO of the Quinte West Public Library. “One of our core objectives as a public library is to support lifelong learning in our community and this partnership makes it easier for residents to explore a new musical instrument at an affordable price.”

For more information about all the Quinte West Public Library has to offer, please see the website www.library.quintewest.ca, call 613-394-3381 or follow the library on social media.