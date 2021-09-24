Recommended fiction with a twist of mystery thrown in
If you are looking for your next great read Belleville Public Library has some terrific suggestions. A favorite popular title is, “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. It is a remarkable debut novel by a New York Times bestselling nature writer. It was published in 2018 and a few years later it continues to be in very high demand. It will immerse you in the story of Kya Clark, an unforgettable young woman who has to find a way to survive on her own in a remote marsh land on the North Carolina coast. This captivating story combines nature writing, romance, a coming of age tale and a murder mystery.
Kya was abandoned by her family when she was just ten years old and has only been to school for one humiliating day. She teaches herself how to get by with the least possible contact with the townspeople of Barkley Cove, the quiet fishing village where she goes to sell mussels and smoked fish, to buy fuel for her boat and to pick-up a few meagre supplies. When the well to do and popular young quarter-back Chase Andrews is found dead, murder is suspected and fingers start to point at Kya who the locals call “Marsh Girl”.
In a description of the book, the publisher wrote that “Where the Crawdads Sing”, “… reminds us that we are forever shaped by the children we once were …”. This moving story brings that simple truth home to the reader. The Library has multiple print copies and this book is also available as an audiobook, an eBook and in large print.
“The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris came out earlier this year and is receiving a lot of attention. It is another debut novel and is set in New York City amid the largely white book publishing industry. Nella Rogers is a twenty-six-year-old editorial assistant and also the sole black employee at Wagner Books. She feels very isolated and is tired of the micro-aggressions she is frequently subjected to.
When Hazel May-McCall, a black woman who was born and raised in Harlem joins Wagner Books Nella thinks things are going to improve. Unfortunately, things do not work out as Nella expects and she is soon left behind when Hazel’s star starts to
rise at Wagner. Nella’s hopes of a promotion drift even further out of reach when she gives her honest opinion about the stereotypes in a novel written by one of publishing companies white male authors. Things really spiral downwards for Nella when she begins to find notes secretly left on her desk with messages like: LEAVE WAGNER. NOW. She soon realizes she is facing a disturbing threat that is not just about her career. This dynamic thriller will have you turning the pages and it is available in print, eBook and audio book.
A third highly recommended debut novel is, “This Lovely City” by Louise Hare. It is set in post-war London, when the badly damaged city’s rebuilding efforts were just beginning. Times are hard with rationing still in place, but times are especially hard for individuals like Lawrie Matthews from Jamaica who answer the call for much needed laborers. He is a talented jazz musician who plays gigs at night and work as a postman during the day. Lawrie has managed to find a small room to rent and has fallen in love with the girl next door, eighteen-year-old Evie Coleridge. She is the biracial daughter of an embittered white mother and an unknown black father.
One morning as he crosses the public commons Lawrie makes a dreadful discovery. He finds a dead black child’s body partly hidden in a pond. Although, a white woman was present that morning and was actually the first person to find the child’s body, it is Lawrie who quickly becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation.
Suspicions and blame quickly mounts and is directed at the city’s growing West Indian community. The tragedy of the child’s death serves to heighten existing racism and divisions in London and long hidden secrets surface. This gripping story is available on Hoopla as an eBook.
Reach us at 613-968-6731 ext. 2037 if you need help placing requests for these or any other books.
Holly Dewar is the Manager of Public Service for Belleville Public Library and John M. Parrott Art Gallery bellevillelibrary.ca