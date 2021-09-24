If you are looking for your next great read Belleville Public Library has some terrific suggestions. A favorite popular title is, “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. It is a remarkable debut novel by a New York Times bestselling nature writer. It was published in 2018 and a few years later it continues to be in very high demand. It will immerse you in the story of Kya Clark, an unforgettable young woman who has to find a way to survive on her own in a remote marsh land on the North Carolina coast. This captivating story combines nature writing, romance, a coming of age tale and a murder mystery.

Article content

Kya was abandoned by her family when she was just ten years old and has only been to school for one humiliating day. She teaches herself how to get by with the least possible contact with the townspeople of Barkley Cove, the quiet fishing village where she goes to sell mussels and smoked fish, to buy fuel for her boat and to pick-up a few meagre supplies. When the well to do and popular young quarter-back Chase Andrews is found dead, murder is suspected and fingers start to point at Kya who the locals call “Marsh Girl”.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Recommended fiction with a twist of mystery thrown in Back to video

In a description of the book, the publisher wrote that “Where the Crawdads Sing”, “… reminds us that we are forever shaped by the children we once were …”. This moving story brings that simple truth home to the reader. The Library has multiple print copies and this book is also available as an audiobook, an eBook and in large print.

“The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris came out earlier this year and is receiving a lot of attention. It is another debut novel and is set in New York City amid the largely white book publishing industry. Nella Rogers is a twenty-six-year-old editorial assistant and also the sole black employee at Wagner Books. She feels very isolated and is tired of the micro-aggressions she is frequently subjected to.

When Hazel May-McCall, a black woman who was born and raised in Harlem joins Wagner Books Nella thinks things are going to improve. Unfortunately, things do not work out as Nella expects and she is soon left behind when Hazel’s star starts to