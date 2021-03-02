





Share this Story: Residents upset with development firm spokesman’s remarks

Residents upset with development firm spokesman’s remarks jpg, BI

Article content Cloverleaf Drive homeowners said in a virtual city public meeting Monday they were offended by the timbre of a developer spokesman’s remarks who suggested a downsized hotel proposal for Millennium Drive should be welcomed by the city and adjacent residential neighbours. Nitin Malhotra made a presentation to the city planning advisory committee asking the city to change zoning 99 Millennium Drive for numbered company 2737778 Ontario to build a four-storey Hilton hotel with 72 rooms replete with around 3,200 square metres. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Residents upset with development firm spokesman’s remarks Back to video He said the developer chopped the fifth floor from the plans following complaints at a public meeting Aug. 4 last year at which local residents complained the hotel would be too tall and invade their backyard privacy. Malhotra reminded the committee repeatedly Monday this was the third time he has had to make a presentation in order to change the zoning. Malhotra said the property is in the Bell Boulevard area where hotels are permitted and asked that the zoning be changed to highway commercial.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He questioned why residents would object to the hotel proposal when Millennium Drive already contains retail businesses. “There was a lot of discussion you know by the neighbours that when they bought the house they were not thinking that a development such as a hotel would crop up in their backyard. We are really sorry, and I beg to differ, where, what exactly were they thinking?” Malhotra queried aloud in the meeting. “A quick drive around their neighbourhood and their own backyard would clearly state that they really bought a house or about to buy a house that was really on the edge. This is not a quintessential neighbourhood with houses backing back to back. The strip that is to the north of my client’s property is really an edge,” Malhotra said. “They bought a house in an R1 zone fully prepared that to the south of them is probably going to be anything but a residential development and they don’t have to go to a website or a book, they just have to drive around their own neighbourhood to see what’s going on.” The tone of Malhotra’s query wasn’t well received by Cloverleaf Drive residents John and Donna Duncan who took exception to the remarks. A local businessman, Duncan said, “I’m not only offended by the way that he spoke about the community but I would like to ask him how much he has donated to the local hospital during this pandemic or how much his hotel is going to devalue his property?” “My property has been assessed at $40,000 below market value should you put a four-storey hotel in my backyard. So has my neighbour’s property two doors down,” he said, adding his home is not on Bell Boulevard but on a residential street.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Neighbours Chris and Kate Donaldson spoke their minds with Kate taking the lead in the meeting telling planning advisory members she didn’t appreciate Malhotra’s remarks about her neighbours. “We are in total agreement with what John has to say, particularly this gentleman we have never met before talking about that we should be privileged to have a Hilton in our backyard. If this was a motel, different story. This is not a motel. This is a large building,” she said. “I get it, development happens, change happens. But now we’re facing development on all sides of us,” she said. “We feel like we are being boxed in and now they want to put a four-storey in our backyard. At some point in time, we need to say enough is enough.”

Share this article in your social network







News Near Belleville