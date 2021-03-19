Ridin' the wave out

Article content

Live entertainment has taken a major hit since the COVID world began in March of 2020 but the words “no fear” hit home with BigMotorGasoline.

This Marmora-based band had everything planned and financially invested to release their CD, “The Way Things Used To Be” then the world crashed before their eyes. So how does a virtually unknown band get to be noticed? Anyway they can!

Just before COVID-19 froze the music scene, and sent audiences into reluctant seclusion, BigMotorGasoline was fortunate enough to have produced the video for “The Way Things Used To Be”. With that ready and new music to get out to the world, the band took on the world vis social media and emails.

Researching every possible avenue to be heard, BMG has been successful in gaining airplay worldwide from Canada, USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Mexico, South Africa, Australia and Malaysia. While not actively embraced by mainstream radio, the band calculates they have been featured on almost 175 radio shows, networks, and podcasts that can be heard on the internet. Reviews fro radio have included Code Zero Radio (Iowa/USA) describing the band as “honest rock desperately needd on radio”, From the Depths Entertainment (North Carolina/USA) describes the music as “absoulte gold for driving” and Q108 Kingston adds “an almost southern rock flavour, the energy and licks take me back to the 80’s and 90’s music…”