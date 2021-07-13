ROBBER

Postmedia Staff
Jul 13, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Early Tuesday morning, at 2:13 a.m., police received a call to an east-end convenience store regarding a robbery. A male had entered the store, brandished a knife, and demanded money from the store employee. The suspect then fled the area on foot. Police arrived a short time later; however, the suspect was not located. The suspect was described as medium build, 30-40 years old. He was wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater, and his face was covered with a blue and white mask and the hood from the sweater. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Belleville Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
