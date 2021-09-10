Robbery and stabbing Friday morning sends one to hospital

At approximately 4:50 a.m. this morning police were called to 135 North Front Street for a report of a motor vehicle that collided with the building. Upon their arrival they encountered a man, 30 year old James Thomson of Belleville, on the road allegedly brandishing a knife. After refusing to drop the weapon and numerous attempts by the responding officers to verbally deescalate the male, a Conducted Energy Device (CED), taser, was used to subdue Thomson and take him into custody without injury.

Police worked Friday morning to clean up what was a dramatic scene early Friday morning. Outlined in a media release, the events that took place early Friday morning involved a vehicle robbery and stabbing which sent one victim to hospital.

Prior to his arrest, Thomson had allegedly stolen a running vehicle from a victim as he used a bank machine at North Front Street and College Street. The victim attempted to stop the suspect and was dragged as the vehicle drove south onto North Front Street eventually striking a building. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by ambulance.

Upon seeing the commotion, two witnesses moved to the scene to offer assistance. After their arrival, Thomson allegedly stabbed the two bystanders who had stopped to help. One of the victims, an adult male was treated in hospital for stab wounds but was later released. The second stabbing victim, also an adult male, was treated on scene by paramedics with minor injuries.

Detectives with the Belleville Police Services Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Section and the Traffic Safety Unit attended and continued the investigation.

Thomson has been charged with the following offences: Assault with a Weapon contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code, Assault with a Weapon contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code, Robbery with Violence contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle contrary to Section 320.13(1) Criminal Code, Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code.

Thomson has been held for a bail hearing on today’s date. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed any of the events is asked to contact Detective Constable Adam Donaldson at 613-966-0882 Ext. 4147 or by email at adonaldson@police.belleville.on.ca.

Witnesses may also provide information through Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)