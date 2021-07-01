The commitment of a local service club to the construction of Prince Edward County’s new hospital can be summed up in three words:

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Service Above Self.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rotary Club of Picton Back the Build Back to video

Service Above Self is not just a motto; it is a day-to-day practice of Rotarians. It speaks to supporting and caring for those in need, enhancing lives, and enriching relationships with others.

The Rotary Club of Picton has exemplified just what Service Above Self means to their members with an announcement of a $100,000 pledge to the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Back the Build campaign to build a new hospital in the County.

“Picton Rotary’s philanthropic support of the hospital is both longstanding and unwavering,” said Shannon Coull, executive director of the PECMH Foundation. “This pledge follows more than 19 years of generous donations from the membership. They have contributed over $110,000 which has helped fund important projects such as the construction of the dialysis unit in 2002. They have also helped support priority equipment purchases like the digital mammography machine with proceeds from their annual golf tournament. Picton Rotary’s generosity has enabled the hospital to make great strides in improving healthcare for patients. Their commitment to help Back the Build for a new hospital reinforces the club’s legacy of supporting the hospital, and for that we are so grateful.”

Representatives from Picton Rotary took the opportunity to present members of the PECMHF team with their first pledge installment of $20,000. A room in the new QHC Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital will be named in recognition of Picton Rotary’s generous support.